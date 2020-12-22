Dhaka’s air quality ‘hazardous’

Dhaka, one the most polluted cities in the world, ranked worst in the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday morning.

It had a score of 323 at 10:35 am. The air was classified as 'hazardous' and in this condition, everyone may experience more serious health effects.

When the AQI value is more than 300, people are advised to avoid all outdoor exertion.

Pakistan's Lahore and India's Kolkata occupied the second and third spots in the list with scores of 294 and 293 respectively.

The AQI, an index for reporting the daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants - Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone. World's most polluted country

Bangladesh topped the list of the world's most polluted countries in 2019 for PM2.5 exposure, according to an IQAir AirVisual report.

The 2019 World Air Quality Report is based on data from the world's largest centralised platform for real-time air quality data, combining efforts from thousands of initiatives run by citizens, communities, companies, non-profit organisations and governments. -UNB







