Tuesday, 22 December, 2020, 2:36 PM
Countrywide demos on Dec 30: Fakhrul

Published : Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

BNP will stage demonstrations across the country on December 30, marking the second anniversary of the 11th parliamentary elections.
BNP standing committee members at a virtual meeting on Saturday worked out the programme to register the party's protest against the last general elections.
Party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the programme at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office on Monday. Fakhrul said, "December 30 will mark the second year of that "Black Day". The people of Bangladesh remember this day with anger and hatred. "
 He said BNP leaders and activists will stage demonstrations in all district towns and metropolitan cities at 11:00am on December 30, demanding cancellation of 2018 elections and re-election.
In the capital,  Fakhrul said their party's Dhaka south and north units will jointly hold a rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club at 11:00am the same day.
 He said their standing committee meeting thinks the government's plan over the coronavirus vaccine collection and distribution is not clear to people.


