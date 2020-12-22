

BNP attempting to make EC controversial: Quader

"The people repeatedly boycotted BNP for its negative politics. BNP boycotts people's verdict on the voting day as part of its evil efforts. Now BNP is trying to make the Election Commission controversial by raising allegations of corruption and misconduct," he said. Quader was addressing a discussion marking the Victory Day and distribution ceremony of Covid-19 protective equipment arranged by Awami Swechchhasebak League at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) auditorium here. He joined it through a videoconferencing from his official residence on parliament premises.

The AL general secretary urged BNP to play the role of a responsible political party to make smoother the path of democracy to go ahead.

Quader said BNP's all evil strategies to make the polls questionable has become blunt and that is why the party now resorted to the path of arson terrorism to take revenge on the people. -BSS





