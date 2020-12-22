Video
Home Back Page

Case against DIG Mizan

One more witness deposes in court

Published : Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Court Correspondent

One more witness gave deposition before the trial court against suspended DIG Mizan and suspended ACC Director Enamul Bashir in a Tk 40 lakh bribery case on Monday.
The witness who gave deposition is Nasiruddin Babu, an employee of Bangla Link mobile service provider.
With the witness a total of 10 prosecution witnesses out of 17 deposed in the trial court.
Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of the Special Judge Court-4 recorded the statement of the witness and the court fixed January 6 for producing the rest of the witness.
ACC director Sheikh Md Fana Fillah filed a case with ACC Integrated Office-1 on July 16 last year on the allegation that ACC Director Enamul Basir took Tk 40 lakh   from DIG Mizan as bribe with a promises of exonerating him from corruption charges.


