One more witness deposes in court

One more witness gave deposition before the trial court against suspended DIG Mizan and suspended ACC Director Enamul Bashir in a Tk 40 lakh bribery case on Monday.

The witness who gave deposition is Nasiruddin Babu, an employee of Bangla Link mobile service provider.

With the witness a total of 10 prosecution witnesses out of 17 deposed in the trial court.

Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of the Special Judge Court-4 recorded the statement of the witness and the court fixed January 6 for producing the rest of the witness.

ACC director Sheikh Md Fana Fillah filed a case with ACC Integrated Office-1 on July 16 last year on the allegation that ACC Director Enamul Basir took Tk 40 lakh from DIG Mizan as bribe with a promises of exonerating him from corruption charges.







