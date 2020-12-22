HC rejects petition of 22 accused

The High Court (HC) on Monday rejected a petition of 22 accused in Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad murder case seeking transfer of trial proceedings from the Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 of Dhaka.

As a result, the order cleared the way of recording deposition of prosecution witnesses in the Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 of Dhaka.

The virtual HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice Shahed Nuruddin passed the order after hearing on the petition as the petition was not moved properly.

Lawyer Munsurul Hoque Chowdhury appeared for the accused petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar represented the state in the court.

On December 3 the accused filed the petition with the HC for moving the case from the Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 of Dhaka with the apprehension that they wouldn't not get justice.

In the petition, they expressed no confidence in the judge of the Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman.

The case is now pending with the Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman's court.

The accused contended that Speedy Tribunal on November 30 recorded statement of the 39th prosecution witness of the case and fixed December 3 for recording statement of the 40th witness.

On December 3, the judge of the tribunal recalled the statement earlier given by the 33rd witness who is a police officer. The judge allegedly did so without issuing any prior notice, they said.

Besides, the public prosecutor had earlier posted a status on the issue on Facebook, the petition said.

Abrar Fahad, a second-year student of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) Department of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), was tortured and then killed by BUET's Chhatra League leaders inside Sher-e-Bangla Hall on October 7 last year.







