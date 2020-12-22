Writ seeks life term or death penalty for fake doctors

A writ petition was filed with the High Court (HC) on Monday seeking its directive to amend the law, enhancing punishment to life imprisonment and death sentence, for "fake" doctors who deceive patients and put their health at risk. Supreme Court lawyer Md JR Khan Robin filed the writ petition as public interest litigation.

The petition also pleads to the HC to amend the law including provision for adequate fine.

Secretaries of the law and health ministries, chairman of the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC), director general of the Directorate of the Health Services and registrar of BMDC have been made respondent in the petition.

In the petition, writ petitioner Md JR Khan Robin said fake doctors are practicing without valid certificate and registration from authorities concerned across the country. Therefore, many patients are being cheated by fake doctors and put their health at risk.

According to the existing provision of the law, the punishment for such illegal act is only three years' imprisonment and fine of Tk one lakh which is inadequate.







