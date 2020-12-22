BANKING EVENTS

Union Bank Managing Director A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury along with Deputy Managing Directors, invited guests inaugurating Rowshan hat Sub-Branch, Chandanaish, Chattogram through video conference from Head Office, Dhaka recently. A Doa-Mahfil was also organised on the occasion. photo: BankONE Bank Head of Retail Banking Md. Kamruzzaman and Grand Palace Hotel and Resorts Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Salahuddin Ahmed exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of their colleagues at a ceremony held in the city recently. Under this Agreement, OBL Credit, Debit and Prepaid card holders will enjoy 45 per cent discount on Room Rent and 10 per cent discount on food items round the year. photo: BankUnited Commercial Bank (UCB) Managing Director Mohammed Shawkat Jamil inaugurating its 199th branch at Thakurgaon on Monday as Chief Guest along with Senior Executive Vice President and Company Secretary ATM Tahmiduzzaman; Executive Vice President and Head of Brand Marketing Javed Iqbal and other officials. photo: BankIslami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Chairman Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan presiding over a virtual meeting held on Sunday. Yousif Abdullah Al-Rajhi and Md. Shahabuddin, Vice Chairmen, Dr. Areef Suleman, Foreign Director and representative of Islamic Development Bank, other Directors, Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Managing Director and CEO and JQM Habibullah, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of the bank also present in the meeting. photo: Bank