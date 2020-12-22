Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 December, 2020, 2:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Sylhet transport workers observing 72-hour strike      
Home Business

Oil falls $3 as new virus strain prompts demand worries

Published : Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

LONDON, Dec 21: Oil prices tumbled by $3 on Monday, their biggest daily fall since June, as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain that has shut down much of Britain and led to tighter restrictions in Europe sparked worries about a slower recovery in fuel demand.
Brent crude was down $3.00, or 5.7per cent, to $49.26 a barrel by 1028 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $2.92, or 6per cent, to $46.18 a barrel.
"Reports of a new strain of the coronavirus has weighed on risk sentiment and oil. New mobility restrictions across Europe are also not helping as European oil demand will suffer," said UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo.
"Investors need to be mindful that the road to higher oil demand and prices will remain bumpy," he added.
Brent climbed above $50 last week for the first time since March amid optimism stemming from the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.
But a new COVID-19 strain, said to be up to 70per cent more transmissible than the original, has led European countries, Israel and Canada to shut their borders with the UK. Hong Kong is due to ban all flights arriving from the UK from midnight.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Oil falls $3 as new virus strain prompts demand worries
Robi paying Tk 20bn to BRTC for spectrum renewal
AirAsia to own only 13pc in Tata JV
Brexit clouds airline ownership as Spanish-led fix rebuffed
Online banking increased by 9.98pc in seven months
NLI gets Kazim Uddin as new CEO  
India plans tough annual targets for state firms to boost valuations


Latest News
Truck driver’s assistant killed in Natore road accident
Cold-hit people in Sirajganj get blanket
Sylhet transport workers observing 72-hour strike
Khaleda's Gatco graft case hearing deferred again
Farmer dies from electrocution in Kurigram
Singapore gets Asia's 1st batch of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Global COVID cases surpass 77 million
Gateman killed in Dinajpur train-bus collision
Bollywood drugs scandal: Arjun Rampal grilled for over 6 hrs
'Drug peddler' killed in Teknaf 'crossfire'
Most Read News
Biman cancels Saudi Arabia-bound flights for 1 week
Sinha murder: Court accepts chargesheet, drops Sifat from charges
Bangladesh reports 32 more corona deaths, 1,470 positive cases in 24hrs
Edn Minister Dipu Moni recovers from COVID-19
HC wants list of dual citizens
Public private partnership to boost up seed industry
End of Qatar blockade: Peace in the Gulf?
Fire breaks out at Mirpur's Kalshi slum
2 killed over land dispute in Habiganj
Maximum utilization of Fintech amid New Normal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft