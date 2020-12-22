Oil falls $3 as new virus strain prompts demand worries

LONDON, Dec 21: Oil prices tumbled by $3 on Monday, their biggest daily fall since June, as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain that has shut down much of Britain and led to tighter restrictions in Europe sparked worries about a slower recovery in fuel demand.

Brent crude was down $3.00, or 5.7per cent, to $49.26 a barrel by 1028 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $2.92, or 6per cent, to $46.18 a barrel.

"Reports of a new strain of the coronavirus has weighed on risk sentiment and oil. New mobility restrictions across Europe are also not helping as European oil demand will suffer," said UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

"Investors need to be mindful that the road to higher oil demand and prices will remain bumpy," he added.

Brent climbed above $50 last week for the first time since March amid optimism stemming from the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

But a new COVID-19 strain, said to be up to 70per cent more transmissible than the original, has led European countries, Israel and Canada to shut their borders with the UK. Hong Kong is due to ban all flights arriving from the UK from midnight. -Reuters















