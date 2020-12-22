Online banking increased by 9.98pc in seven months

Online banking during April-October period this year has increased by 9.98 per cent as the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic reduced banking transactions over the bank counters, according to Bangladesh bank (BB)'s latest statistics.

The central bank data shows in seven months of the outgoing calendar year the online amounted for Tk439.66 billion which is Tk39.89 billion or 9.98 per cent higher over the corresponding period of last year's Tk399.77 billion online transaction.

The BB statistics also show that some 26,87,303 numbers of customers made 18,20,092 numbers of internet transactions in April and transacted over Tk46.64 billion. In May, 27,22, 327 the numbers of customers made 2054612 transactions and transacted Tk55.32 billion online.

In June the transacted amount was Tk74.29 billion against 226819 transaction by 27,42,241 numbers of customers. Similarly transaction in every subsequent months showed online transactions only gained over transaction in bank counter. The BB's National Payment Switch made such recording of transactions.

A senior banker working with a leading private bank said in the prolonged pandemic period customers had opted for internet-based banking to keep away from crowding at the bank counter and to maintain physical distance.

He said, "We are encouraging our customers to go for online banking and a help desk is always working in our bank to provide them necessary supports about internet based banking." When contacted with several customers, they said to avoid mass gathering and to ensure social distancing they prefer online banking which also saves time and make their transactions easier than in person in the bank branches.



















