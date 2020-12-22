Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 December, 2020, 2:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Sylhet transport workers observing 72-hour strike      
Home Business

Online banking increased by 9.98pc in seven months

Published : Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Correspondent

Online banking during April-October period this year has increased by 9.98 per cent as the outbreak        of the coronavirus pandemic reduced banking transactions over the bank counters, according to Bangladesh bank (BB)'s latest statistics.
The central bank data shows in seven months of the outgoing calendar year the online amounted for  Tk439.66 billion which is Tk39.89 billion or 9.98 per cent higher over the corresponding period of last year's Tk399.77 billion online transaction.
The BB statistics also show that some 26,87,303 numbers of customers made 18,20,092 numbers            of internet transactions in April and transacted over Tk46.64 billion. In May, 27,22, 327 the numbers of customers made 2054612 transactions and transacted Tk55.32 billion online.
In June the transacted amount was Tk74.29 billion against 226819 transaction by 27,42,241 numbers of customers. Similarly transaction in every subsequent months showed online transactions only gained over transaction in bank counter. The BB's National Payment Switch made such recording of transactions.
A senior banker working with a leading private bank said in the prolonged pandemic period customers had opted for internet-based banking to keep away from crowding at the bank counter and to maintain physical distance.
He said, "We are encouraging our customers to go for online banking and a help desk is always working in our bank to provide them necessary supports about internet based banking." When contacted with several customers, they said to avoid mass gathering and to ensure social distancing they prefer online banking which also saves time and make their transactions easier than in person in the bank branches.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Oil falls $3 as new virus strain prompts demand worries
Robi paying Tk 20bn to BRTC for spectrum renewal
AirAsia to own only 13pc in Tata JV
Brexit clouds airline ownership as Spanish-led fix rebuffed
Online banking increased by 9.98pc in seven months
NLI gets Kazim Uddin as new CEO  
India plans tough annual targets for state firms to boost valuations


Latest News
Truck driver’s assistant killed in Natore road accident
Cold-hit people in Sirajganj get blanket
Sylhet transport workers observing 72-hour strike
Khaleda's Gatco graft case hearing deferred again
Farmer dies from electrocution in Kurigram
Singapore gets Asia's 1st batch of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Global COVID cases surpass 77 million
Gateman killed in Dinajpur train-bus collision
Bollywood drugs scandal: Arjun Rampal grilled for over 6 hrs
'Drug peddler' killed in Teknaf 'crossfire'
Most Read News
Biman cancels Saudi Arabia-bound flights for 1 week
Sinha murder: Court accepts chargesheet, drops Sifat from charges
Bangladesh reports 32 more corona deaths, 1,470 positive cases in 24hrs
Edn Minister Dipu Moni recovers from COVID-19
HC wants list of dual citizens
Public private partnership to boost up seed industry
End of Qatar blockade: Peace in the Gulf?
Fire breaks out at Mirpur's Kalshi slum
2 killed over land dispute in Habiganj
Maximum utilization of Fintech amid New Normal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft