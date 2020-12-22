

NLI gets Kazim Uddin as new CEO

Kazim started insurance career in this company from entry level and served 33 years in different positions along with Deputy Managing Director since 2014.

He obtained various higher training both home and abroad. In the meantime he visited Japan, Korea, Singapore, UAE and India. He was born in Kakartoila under Nangalkot Upazilla, Cumilla.





















Md. Kazim Uddin has joined as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Life Insurance (NLI) Company Ltd recently. Before joining as Chief Executive Officer he had been serving as acting Chief Executive Officer in the company.Kazim started insurance career in this company from entry level and served 33 years in different positions along with Deputy Managing Director since 2014.He obtained various higher training both home and abroad. In the meantime he visited Japan, Korea, Singapore, UAE and India. He was born in Kakartoila under Nangalkot Upazilla, Cumilla.