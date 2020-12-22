Green Delta introduces AI-based InsuMama app

Video
Published : Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Business Desk

Green Delta Insurance Company (GDIC) has introduced an artificial intelligence (AI)-based mobile application which is first of its kind in the non-life insurance segment featured with instant account opening and policy purchase tool online.
Using the app titled InsuMama, policy holders also can pay the premium online and renewal of policies on a single tap on the digital platform as the officials informed at a webinar on Sunday, says a press release.
Dr. M. Mosharraf Hossain, Chairman, Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) was the chief guest, while Bangladesh Insurance Association President Sheikh Kabir Hossain was the Guest of Honor and Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) President Syed Almas Kabir was the Special Guest in the meeting.
Managing Director of Green Delta Insurance Farzanah Chowdhury presided over the session. Founding Managing Director and Advisor Nasiruddin Ahmed Choudhury was also present at the session.
Dr. M. Mosharraf Hossain, Chairman, IDRA said the mobile app will enhance the sector's growth by promoting insurance inclusion in the country to cover more community.
Officials mentioned the app will provide hassle-free insurance services to that all with end-to-end encrypted data to secure personal information of policy holder. Anyone can download this app now from Google Play store: https://lnkd.in/gEFQaE7 and Apple Store: https://lnkd.in/g3B4WEa link.  
Earlier in 2016, Green Delta Insurance introduced the first ever mobile app for comprehensive insurance scheme for women in South Asia which provides safety net against various uncertainties.


