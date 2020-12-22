Realme dodges taxes hiding IEMI database

Chinese smart phone brand Realme is allegedly involved in tax dodging hiding IEMI database as many subscribers found mismatch while BTRC lacks clear picture

about it.

International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) is tag a unique numbers to every imported or locally made mobile set which helps that the government to identify whether the user or importers are complying with taxation rule and paying it.

However, it has been alleged that the Realme smart phone brand allegedly hides the IMIE numbers from the telecom regulator to dodge the government tax revenue. Realme, is operating in Bangladesh under its mother company Weibo,which is another Chinese brand in smartphone services.

Due to manifolds hiding, the international and local companies that have gone into the production of mobile handsets in the country are facing huge business losses.

A senior BTRC official said the telecom regulator had also received complaints about various methods that company is using for tax evasion. "Necessary action will be taken against the organization selling the product through under invoicing," he added.

It is alleged that the company is deceiving the customers and the government various ways. The investigation has moreover shown that it is supplying the product in the market by under invoicing to deceive payment of proper import tax.

A customer buys a Realme C2 device is Tk 8,990 at retail level. But import invoice shows the price at Tk 4000 while asking Tk 8500 from dealers. It suggests the company is cheating about half of the real price. The company is supplying sub-standard products, other allegations said.

About tax scam of Realme, NBR member Hafiz Murshed said, "This kind of things is basically handled by BTRC, we just follow what they refer to us." He said under invoicing is usually resorted to for tax evasion.

To find out whether money laundering is taking place is another question that needs to be probed. Money launderers' use under-invoicing and over-invoicing as it fits.

Another source said, in case of imports from the original company, the actual value of the imported goods cannot be concealed in this way. That is why the cover of a third company is being used.

If the tax evasion is being ever proved the responsibility then will not fall on the main importer. In fact, in order to dodge tax, LCs is being opened in the name of third party, the sources said. At present, it is difficult to know the exact number of phones being imported or released in local market.

A visiting to the market shows that when a buyer buys a phone set from Realme's authorized shop, the price is being asked two to four thousand taka higher than market price on ground that the particular set is not available at the moment. Realme's Face book page also has a lot of complaints about this.








