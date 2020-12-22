Video
Tuesday, 22 December, 2020
Business

Indian shares hammered as UK shuts

Published : Tuesday, 22 December, 2020

BENGALURU, Dec 21: Indian shares suffered their worst day in seven months on Monday in a broad sell-off after fresh lockdowns in the United Kingdom to curb the spread of a new strain of coronavirus hit investor sentiment.
The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 3.14per cent lower at 13,328.40, wiping out six straight sessions of gains up to Friday.
The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 3per cent to 45,553.96.
European shares opened lower at 0800 GMT as investors worried about the economic impact of a new coronavirus strain which has seen several European countries shut their borders to the UK.
"Collective wisdom of the market does fear that the UK situation could snowball into something bigger," said Umesh Mehta, head of research at Samco Securities in Mumbai.
 "Everyone was greedy, everyone wanted to ride the momentum, but it is going to trip at some point and we will see a correction."    -Reuters


