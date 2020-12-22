Digital salary payment to RMG workers losing stream

Loss of workers interest, high transaction costs associated with mobile banking and insufficient knowledge of Mobile Financial and Banking Services reducing digital payment system of salary to RMG workers, said a survey.

The findings suggest that digital payments system introduced during the pandemic period was highly acceptable for disbursing fund from the government's stimulus package to temporarily laid-off workers.

The South Asian Network of Economic Modeling (SANEM), in collaboration with Microfinance Opportunities, conducted the surveys on garment workers, said a press release.

The survey is part of the "Garment Worker Diaries Project" aimed at collecting data on the working conditions, income, expenditure, and financial tool usage of workers in the global apparel and textile supply chain.

An analysis of monthly data collected from April to October 2020 showed initially the digital payment system was highly acceptable through pandemic and thjen it gradually lost impetus.

Phone interviews were conducted with a pool of 1,377 workers, over three quarters of whom were women, from factories in the five main industrial areas of Bangladesh (Chittagong, Dhaka City, Gazipur, Narayanganj, and Savar).

The study divided the factories into two categories: "Brand-facing" and "Not Brand-facing". A common trend that was noticed in the analysis was a massive shift towards paying workers digitally in May, followed by a slow decline in the share of digital payments in the subsequent months.

Furthermore, "Brand-facing" factories that had been paying workers in cash before April were more likely to switch from cash to digital payment methods between April and May.

In April, 20 percent of "Not Brand-Facing" factories and 37 percent of "Brand-Facing" factories were paying workers digitally while in May, the percentages increased sharply to 57 percent and 85 percent in "Not Brand-facing" and "Brand-Facing" factories respectively.

For "Not Brand-Facing" factories, the proportion of factories paying digitally reached its peak of 60 percent in June and started to decline thereafter. The ratio declined from 60 percent in June to 54 percent in July and down to 45 percent in August.

On the other hand, for "Brand-Facing" factories, the highest proportion of factories paying digitally was recorded at 87 percent in the month of July which declined to 76 percent in August. By September 2020, only 40 percent of Not Brand-Facing factories and 73 percent of Brand-Facing factories were still paying workers digitally.

However, despite the high benefits of digitisation such as decreased payroll processing costs and lost worker production time and enhanced security associated with digital payments, factories are reverting back to cash payments.

One possible explanation cited in the study was that the benefits of the digitisation were not readily apparent to the factories, particularly because they had not completely replaced cash payments with digital payments.

For instance, some workers reported to have received their regular salaries digitally, but Eid bonus payments in cash. Unwillingness of workers to receive digital payments is yet another reason for the shift.









