Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 22 December, 2020, 2:35 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Sylhet transport workers observing 72-hour strike      
Home Business

Robi to make much hyped debut in stock market on Thursday

Published : Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

Robi to make much hyped debut in stock market on Thursday

Robi to make much hyped debut in stock market on Thursday

Robi Axiata will hit the trading floors of Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchange on Thursday. The company will start trading under N category with the trading code 'ROBI'.
With 523.7 crore taka initial public offering (IPO), Robi's debut is going to be the largest-ever issue in the history of the country's capital market. As expected, such monumental listing had been oversubscribed by 5.74 times.
Robi submitted its IPO application to the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on    the 4th of March this year to float 10 percent (including employee shares) or 523.7 million of the shares under the fixed-price method. BSEC approved Robi's IPO on the September 23 this year, allowing it to raise funds by issuing shares at 10 taka per share.
A total of 12 lakh 80 thousand 425 IPO applications were submitted for Robi's IPO, out of which 465,290 applicants were selected as winners through lottery. Robi's Company Code for Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) is 27003 under Telecommunication sector, while the same for Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) is 26003.
Prior to the much awaited debut on the 24th of December, a Listing Agreement signing ceremony will take place on the same day at 9.30 am in DSE's office at Nikunja. The agreement will be signed by the management of Robi and DSE.
Robi's Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer, Shahed Alam said, "We are immensely proud to be on   the verge of making our debut in the stock markets with the largest ever IPO. We express our heart-felt gratitude to BSEC, DSE, CSE, CDBL, BUET.
"We also thank BTRC for all the support and assistance extended to us in making this listing possible. Our focus will now turn to make sure we deliver the most innovative digital lifestyle solution to our customers while safeguarding the interest of our valued local and foreign shareholders."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Oil falls $3 as new virus strain prompts demand worries
Robi paying Tk 20bn to BRTC for spectrum renewal
AirAsia to own only 13pc in Tata JV
Brexit clouds airline ownership as Spanish-led fix rebuffed
Online banking increased by 9.98pc in seven months
NLI gets Kazim Uddin as new CEO  
India plans tough annual targets for state firms to boost valuations


Latest News
Truck driver’s assistant killed in Natore road accident
Cold-hit people in Sirajganj get blanket
Sylhet transport workers observing 72-hour strike
Khaleda's Gatco graft case hearing deferred again
Farmer dies from electrocution in Kurigram
Singapore gets Asia's 1st batch of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Global COVID cases surpass 77 million
Gateman killed in Dinajpur train-bus collision
Bollywood drugs scandal: Arjun Rampal grilled for over 6 hrs
'Drug peddler' killed in Teknaf 'crossfire'
Most Read News
Biman cancels Saudi Arabia-bound flights for 1 week
Sinha murder: Court accepts chargesheet, drops Sifat from charges
Bangladesh reports 32 more corona deaths, 1,470 positive cases in 24hrs
Edn Minister Dipu Moni recovers from COVID-19
HC wants list of dual citizens
Public private partnership to boost up seed industry
End of Qatar blockade: Peace in the Gulf?
Fire breaks out at Mirpur's Kalshi slum
2 killed over land dispute in Habiganj
Maximum utilization of Fintech amid New Normal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft