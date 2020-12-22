Video
Home Business

Adidas tells employees it may sell Reebok

Published : Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

NEW DELHI, Dec 21: German sports goods manufacturer Adidas has communicated to its employees in India about the possible sale of its subsidiary Reebok.
The announcement has sent ripples of uncertainty through local ranks of the world's second-largest sportswear company, especially at a time when retail jobs are at a premium due to the huge number of store closures and loss of revenue during the pandemic.
While sources said, private equity firms may be interested to buy Reebok, which Adidas acquired for around $3.8 billion in 2005, employees, who did not wish to be quoted, said the communication could be an early heads-up aimed at cushioning last-minute blows.
When contacted by TOI, a global spokesperson for Adidas said, "It has started to assess strategic alternatives for Reebok, including but not limited to a potential sale of the business."    -TNN


