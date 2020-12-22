

Mymenshing Solar Power Plant joins national grid

The 73 MW PV power plant would help meet the government's target of generating 10 percent of the country's total electricity using renewable energy by 2021.

A photovoltaic system, also known as PV system or solar power system is a power system designed to supply usable solar power by means of photovoltaics. It consists of an arrangement of several components.

The solar panels will absorb and convert sunlight into electricity, a solar inverter system to convert the output from direct to alternating current, as well as mounting, cabling, and other electrical accessories to set up a working system.

Bangladesh is a typical South Asian country where it enjoys up to 2,500 hours of sunshine per year but with a humid and hot climate. With this in mind, the solar power plant in Mymensingh has chosen Huawei Smart PV string inverters and other technologies for smooth running of the plant with the highest possible yields.

This project is situated on the bank Brahmaputra River in Gauripur wiith 173K solar panel and 332 inverters to supply electricity to the national grid.

In this regards, Yang Guobing,

President of Enterprise Business Group of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Yang Guobing said on this occasion that Bangladesh as a rapidly digitizing nation is a very important market for China and the company is very pleased to have partnered the 73 MW project.

Over the past few years, Bangladesh's renewable energy has developed rapidly. The government has set the installation capacity of 3168 MW in Vision 2021. This mega project is a significant step forward.

With more than 30 years of digital information technology expertise, Huawei is committed to innovating and enabling renewable energy to empower each individual, home, and organization, he said.













