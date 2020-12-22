Stock indices gained on Monday in a month

After fall in three consecutive working days, all price indices rose on the main Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) on Monday.

The number of shares and units traded on the day in the DSE has risen more than decrease. Moreover, the amount of transactions increased in a big way. The DES saw the highest transaction in DSE in a month.

In first hour of the trading an amount of Tk30 million worth of shares and units were traded on the DSE floor to push the main index went up by 20 points.

The upward trend of the index continued till the end of the day. At the end of Monday's trading, the DSE's main price index DSEX rose by 40 points to 5,115 points compared to the previous day.

Among the other two indices of DSE, DSE Shariah stood at 1,182 points, an increase of 12 points over the previous day. And DSE-30 has risen by 24 points to 1,818 points as compared to the previous day.

On the day traded companies shares and unit prices increased for 130 companies, decreased for 146 and remained unchanged for 80 companies.

The market turnover was over Tk11.38 billion which was Tk2.77 billion higher than the previous day of Tk8.60 billion.

Earlier, on November 15 on the DSE an amount of Tk11.98 billion were traded. After that, there was no transaction of Tk11 billion in the market. Therefore, on Monday, the highest transaction was on the DSE in 6 days in a month.

On the other hand, the overall price index of Chittagong Stock Exchange, CASSPI, has increased by 144 points. The market has witnessed a turnover of Tk286 million. Of the traded 261 companies prices rose for 117, declined for 93 and remained unchanged for 51 companies.











