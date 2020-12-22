Video
ECNEC is likely to approve rural hand washing project today

Published : Tuesday, 22 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Mizanur Rahman

The government has taken a special initiative to promote hand washing, improved sanitation    and such other health cleaning practices in rural areas to protect people from the growing infection of Coronavirus.
The Planning Commission sources said through this hand washing, safe water supply and sanitation facilities mainly targets the rural underprivileged in villages, it will contribute to a large extent protecting public health safety. The project will cost around Tk 1,900 crore.
The sources said that the government will provide Tk 50.72 crore while the World Bank will give Tk 1832 crore as loan to implement the project named as "Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene Project for Human Resource Development".
The Department of Public Health Engineering will start its implementation in 98 upazilas of 30 districts from the beginning of next year. The project which is likely to be presented before the next meeting the ECNEC is scheduled to be completed by 2025.
Mamun-al-Rashid, a member of the Planning Commission said, once implemented it will  provide safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene facilities including supply of running water  in rural areas of the franchised areas. It will also increase the institutional capacity of the rural water supply services.
The project will benefit about 40 lakh people in those areas with supply of water for safe washing facility in their homes. Another 10 lakh will get safe sanitation facilities in public places including various community clinics.
In addition, about 25 lakh people are expected to receive safe-to-operate washing facilities through PKSF funds, 10 lakh more people will get other
benefits.
The main activities of the project are: installation of hand washing stations, 78 Large Pipe    Water Supply Schemes, 3,364 Piped Water Supply Schemes at Community levels, 352 Public Sanitation and Hygiene Facilities to 500 Community Clinics, 60 Community Clinics to get new toilets, besides supplying necessary materials for prevention of Covid-19 backed by 340 months of technical consultancy services.
Sources said that the total coronavirus case-load in Bangladesh has inched towards 5 lakh reaching as of this Saturday. It has pushed death tolls to 7,242. Currently, the recovery rate is 87.20 percent.
Bangladesh has one of the lowest case fatality rates or CFR, which measures deaths among Covid-19 patients, at 1.45 percent. Meanwhile, the global death toll has reached 1,681,079, including 12,723 deaths reported during the period.


