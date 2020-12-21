Col (retd) Shahid jailed for 9 yrs for tax evasion

A Dhaka court on Sunday sentenced Col (retd) Shahid Uddin Khan to nine years imprisonment in a tax dodging case.

Judge Mohammad Nazrul Islam of the Special Judge Court-10 of Dhaka delivered the verdict in absence of the army officer.

The court sentenced the retired army officer one year imprisonment under section 164 (Punishment for non-compliance) of the Income tax Ordinance

of 1984, three years imprisonment under section 165 (Punishment for concealment of income) and five years imprisonment under section 166 (Punishment for providing false information) of the ordinance.

Shahid Uddin Khan has been absconding since the beginning of the case.

The punishment of the fugitive will be effective from the day of his arrest or surrender. The Special Court -10 framed charges against him on September 28.

The case statement said the retired army officer Shahid concealed Tk 74 lakh 13 thousands 986 for the year 2015-16. He concealed Tk 9 crore 25 crore 12 thousands 600 for the year 206-17 and he concealed Tk 7 crore 7 lakh crore 14 thousands 221 for the year 20117-18.

Eleven witnesses were examined by the court in the case.

On September 25 last year, Sheikh Ali Hasan, an Assistant Tax Commissioner of Circle-9 of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), filed the case with Dhaka's Senior Special Judge's Court against the accused for evading Tk 15 lakh in income tax in three years.

Earlier on November 10, Shahid was sentenced to life term imprisonment in an arms case.










