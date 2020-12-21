Pro-AL Blue Panel wins DUTA polls uncontested

Awami League-affiliated teachers' organization Neel Dal (Blue Panel) has won the Dhaka University (DU) Teachers' Association election uncontested as the BNP-Jamaat-affiliated Sada Dal (White Panel) did not participate in the elections due to the coronavirus situation.

The Chief Election Commissioner of the Dhaka University Teachers Association Zakir Hossain Bhuiyan declared the Blue Panel candidates the

winners at 8:00pm on Sunday.

Prof Dr Md Rahmat Ullah became the president, Sabita Rezwana Chowdhury, vice-president, Prof Md Akram Hossain, Treasurer, Prof Nizamul Haque Bhuiyan, general secretary and Prof Md Abdur Rahim, Joint-Secretary.

Prof Zia Rahman, Prof Sadeka Halim, Prof AJM Shafiul Alam Bhuiyan, Prof Istiaq Moin Syed, Prof Saiful Islam, Prof Amjad Ali, Prof Chandranath Poddar, Prof Abu Sara Shamsur Rauf, Prof Muhammad Abdul Moin and Prof Nisar Hossain are the members.

It was decided that the election of the DUTA would be held on December 30. But as no one else was contesting for the 15 posts, the Blue Panel was declared the uncontested winners. However, the official results of the election will be announced on Monday (December 21) at 4:00pm.







