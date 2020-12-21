Video
Monday, 21 December, 2020
Home Front Page

Number of abandoned newborns on the rise

Published : Monday, 21 December, 2020
Banani Mallick

The number of unidentified abandoned newborns has increased across the country since the Covid-19 pandemic struck the country.
Besides, the number of dead newborn babies thrown away in different parts of the country has also increased.
From the beginning of this year till December, the bodies of 21 unidentified newborns have been recovered.
Children and human rights activists hold that the number of such abandoned children is increasing due to extramarital love affairs.
As the births of newborns have increased so have the occurrences of getting rid of them to avoid responsibilities increased, said eminent human rights activist Sayed Abul Maksud.
"Our young generation should realize the profound importance of social values, norms and culture. Our existing social values are not merely a set of rules but also a strong bond that hold us together," he said.
It is always harmful when people reject their own culture, he added.
According to the report of Bangladesh Child Rights
    Forum, from the beginning of this year till December, the bodies of 21 unidentified newborns have been recovered from roads, dustbins, bushes and also from the abandoned buses.  
Last year the number of unidentified newborns was about 42, in the year of 2018 the number was 24 and it was 17 in the year of 2017.
However, crime researchers say these incidents are happening every day as people are no longer following the existing social norms and values of the country.
"The young generation is drawn to the values of western culture.  They are following this culture without realizing the consequences of it," said Dr Mehtab Khanam, an eminent psychologist.
However, Shahbagh police recovered a dead body of a newborn girl child wrapped in cloth from a nearby water pump of Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute this month.
Later police filed a case in this regard but it was not possible to arrest anyone due to lack of evidence.
On October 28, a member of proctoral team of University of Dhaka also found a dead body of a newborn child from the back side of the Central Library in the afternoon.
On November 30, a newborn baby girl was rescued alive from a roadside forest in Pathalia Sukipra vilage of Dhanbari under Jadunathpur union in Tangail.  
Ishrat Jahan Aimun, a lecturer in the Department of Sociology at Dhaka University, noted that men and women are getting involved in extramarital affairs due to degradation of our social culture.


