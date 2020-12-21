Allegation of graft, misconduct baseless: EC

Election Commissioner Brigadier General (retd) Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury on Sunday said the allegations of corruption and other misconducts brought against the Election Commission by 42 distinguished citizens were 'baseless'.

"I don't think that there is any ground for the allegations. They are baseless and motivated. As a member of a constitutional institution, I don't want to consider these as a challenge," he told reporters at his office at the Nirbachan

Bhaban in the capital on Sunday.

On December 14, 42 prominent citizens asked President Adbul Hamid to form a Supreme Judicial Council to probe complaints of misconduct, including financial irregularities and graft, against the Election Commission headed by KM Nurul Huda.

In a letter sent to the President, the eminent citizens said the members of the Huda-led commission had been involved in many serious misconducts and corruption since they took office in February 2017.

"Now, the President will decide what to do (over the issue)," they also said.

"They complained to the president and accused us," he said. "Not only that, they, in a sense, said what should be done or what our punishment should be," he said, adding that "Now, you (people) will see whether it is against the protocol."

"May be, the allegations are ill-motivated," he said.

The current Election Commission has done its best to hold neutral and fair elections, he added.

Meanwhile, among others, Emeritus Prof Serajul Islam Choudhury of the University of Dhaka, former caretaker government adviser Akbar Ali Khan and former caretaker government adviser Hafizuddin Khan signed the letter.

Signatories also include Dr Shahdeen Malik, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Adv Sultana Kamal, Ali Imam Mazumder, Dr Hameeda Hossain, Prof Moinul Islam, Khushi Kabir, Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, Shahidul Alam, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Prof Anu Mohammed, Dr CR Abrar, Prof Tofail Ahmed, Prof Asif Nazrul, Dilip Sarker and Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua.







