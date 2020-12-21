AL councillor candidates in trouble due to rebels

CHATTOGRAM Dec 20: The ruling Awami League has been facing a trouble of a large number of rebel councillor candidates in 12 wards of the Chattogram City Corporation elections slated to be held on January 27.

Earlier a number of local AL leaders and 18 incumbent councillors were deprived of party nominations in March. They have submitted their nominations as independent candidates in all 55 wards including 14 reserved wards for female.

It may be mentioned that more than 150 rebel leaders including 13 incumbent councilors and five incumbent women councilors submitted their nominations for ward councillors elections in March.

Later most of the rebel candidates had withdrawn their nominations except 12.

They are Taufiq Ahmed Chowdhury in Ward-1 in South Pahartali; Shahed Iqbal in Jalalabad Ward-2;

Jahurul Alam Jasim in North Pahartali Ward-9; Murshed Akhtar Chowdhury in South Kattali Ward-11; Saber Ahmed in Saraipara Ward-12; F Kabir Manik in Lalkhan Bazar Ward-14; S M Ershadullah in Rampura Ward-25; H M Helal in South Agrabad Ward-27;

Abdul Kader in Pathantooly Ward-28; Tarek Solaiman Selim in Alkaran Ward-31; Hasan Murad Biplob in Feringhee Bazar Ward-33 and Mazharul Islam Chowdhury in East Madearbari Ward-30.

AL Joint Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif in a meeting in Chattogram on December 19 warned against the rebel candidates in CCC elections. He threatened that those rebel candidates would be expelled from the party.

But the rebel Councillor Candidates did not bow down to the warning of the party leaders.

Moreover, the rebel candidates demanded the party leaders to open the field for all to contest in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, the ruling party had finalized the list of councillors for 41 wards and 14 reserved women wards on February 15 last. Of them, a total of 19 former Councillors have been replaced by new inclusion.

The AL councillors who have been deprived of party tickets for the CCC elections have become agitated and took decision to contest as independent candidates.

According to party insiders, all the nominated councillors belong to former Mayor of CCC ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury.

The rebel candidates are the followers of former Mayor AJM Nasiruddin.

Meanwhile, the opposition BNP had fielded their candidates in all 55 Wards. They are free from rebel candidates.

The Election Commission (EC) had suspended the CCC elections on March 21 which was scheduled to be held on March 29 due to pandemic Covid 19.

Following the expiry of AJM Nasiruddin, the LGRD Ministry has made Khurshed Alam Sujan as the Administrator of CCC. Khurshed Alam Sujan, Vice President of Chattogram City unit of Awami League had taken the charge of the Administrator of CCC on August 6 last.

According to LGRD Act, his tenure will expire on February 2 next year.

Meanwhile a total of six for Mayor, 170 candidates for 41 wards and 56 candidates for 14 reserved councillor posts have been contesting in the suspended CCC Polls. According to local office of EC, the total number of polling stations is 735, and the number of polling booths is 4886 and the total number of voters is 1951052 including 998723 male and 952329 female. Voter numbers have increased to 1,37,603.

Meanwhile, the election symbols allocated on March 9 will be valid rescheduled January 27 polls.





