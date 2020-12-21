Cold wave sweeps thru  country



A girl with an infant in her lap stands outside her house in Panchagarh braving the freezing cold morning as the places around her are shrouded in mist. The picture was taken on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The lowest temperature of the country was recorded at 7.0 degrees Celsius at Rajarhat in Kurigram and Tetulia in Panchagarh on Sunday, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

The lowest minimum temperature of 7.0° C was

recorded at Rajarhat (Kurigram) and Tetulia (Panchagarh), said the latest bulletin of Met Office.

Dhaka's minimum temperature was recorded 13.4 degrees Celsius, it said.

A mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over Rangpur division and the regions of Gopalganj, Sitakunda, Feni, Srimangal, Pabna, Badalgachhi, Jashore, Kumarkhali, Chuadanga, Barishal and Bhola and it may continue.

Night temperature may rise slightly and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's highest temperature was recorded in Teknaf with 28.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Ridge of sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and adjoining western part of Bangladesh. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

Weather may remain dry over the country.

Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the river basins of the country and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during midnight to morning.

Experts have warned that the deadly virus may hit Bangladesh even harder in the winter.

When the country is seeing an increase of Covid-19 cases, it will be difficult to curb the spread of the virus during the winter. Elderly people and children are the most vulnerable to the deadly virus in cold weather.





