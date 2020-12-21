Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 December, 2020, 6:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Cold wave sweeps thru  country

Published : Monday, 21 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

A girl with an infant in her lap stands outside her house in Panchagarh braving the freezing cold morning as the places around her are shrouded in mist. The picture was taken on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A girl with an infant in her lap stands outside her house in Panchagarh braving the freezing cold morning as the places around her are shrouded in mist. The picture was taken on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A mild to moderate cold wave, the first one of the season, is sweeping over the country, disrupting normal life mostly in the northern districts.
The lowest temperature of the country was recorded at 7.0 degrees Celsius at Rajarhat in Kurigram and Tetulia in Panchagarh on Sunday, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).
The lowest minimum temperature of 7.0° C was
    recorded at Rajarhat (Kurigram) and Tetulia (Panchagarh), said the latest bulletin of Met Office.
Dhaka's minimum temperature was recorded 13.4 degrees Celsius, it said.
A mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over Rangpur division and the regions of Gopalganj, Sitakunda, Feni, Srimangal, Pabna, Badalgachhi, Jashore, Kumarkhali, Chuadanga, Barishal and Bhola and it may continue.
Night temperature may rise slightly and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.
The country's highest temperature was recorded in Teknaf with 28.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
Ridge of sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and adjoining western part of Bangladesh. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.
Weather may remain dry over the country.
Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the river basins of the country and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during midnight to morning.
Experts have warned that the deadly virus may hit Bangladesh even harder in the winter.
When the country is seeing an increase of Covid-19 cases, it will be difficult to curb the spread of  the virus during the winter. Elderly people and children are the most vulnerable to the deadly virus in cold weather.


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Parliament dissolved amid feud
Col (retd) Shahid jailed for 9 yrs for tax evasion
Pro-AL Blue Panel wins DUTA polls uncontested
Number of abandoned newborns on the rise
Allegation of graft, misconduct baseless: EC
Manzur-I-Mawla dies of C-19
AL councillor candidates in trouble due to rebels
Cold wave sweeps thru  country


Latest News
Neymar set for PSG return in January
Swiss authorise Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine
19 Bangladeshis return after serving jail term in India
UK flights banned as Britain warns new virus strain 'out of control'
Vandalism in Bar Council exams: 49 arrested, 24 remanded
PK Halder had 70-80 girlfriends, transferred crores of taka to their accounts: ACC
S Korea donates study materials to Bangladeshi students
Nur sued over 'sedition, defamation'
'Blue Panel' elected uncontested in DUTA polls
Captain Jamal Bhuiyan tests Covid-19 negative
Most Read News
Country's COVID-19 cases cross 5 lakh mark
Post pandemic digitalization of education
Losing 4 wickets for no score was more shameful than India's lowest score of 36 runs : Dattaji Gaekwad
Bangladesh expatriate, son die from corona in New York
Samiul murder: Mother among 2 to walk gallows
Rooney a 'proud dad' after son Kai signs for Man Utd
Covid-19 cases reach 28,671 in Ctg
Gateman suspended over Joypurhat train-bus collision
Saga of intellectuals
Poet Manzur-e-Mawla dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft