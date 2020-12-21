Covid-19 infections cross 500,000 mark in country

The Covid-19 caseload of the country crossed 500,000 mark as 1,153 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the country's caseload to 500,713.

Some 38 more deaths saw the country from Covid-19 during the time, taking the number of total fatalities to 7,280, said a press statement issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Besides, a total of 1,926 people recovered from the disease over the last 24 hours and the total number of recoveries reached 437,527.

Meanwhile, 13,316 samples were tested in 160 labs across the country over the time. A total of 3,075,680 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The latest infection rate was 8.66 per cent out of the total tests conducted and the overall infection rate stands at 16.28 per cent and the recovery rate was 87.38 while the country's death rate at 1.45 per cent.

Among the deceased of Sunday, 30 were men and eight were women. All of them passed away in different hospitals across the country. Moreover, 22 of them were in Dhaka division, eight in Chattogram, three in Sylhet, two in Rajshahi and one each in Barishal, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions.

Bangladesh is seeing 2,940.07 infections, 2,569.06 recoveries, and 42.75 deaths per million.

The country reported its first cases on March 8. The infection number reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 7,000 on December 12.

However, as Covid-19 is continuing its spread across the world, over 76.3 million people have been infected globally and 1,686,873 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

But the numbers are thought to be higher because of insufficient testing in many countries.

Johns Hopkins University data also shows that the virus is surging in many regions and areas of 191 countries.

The world's worst-hit country the US reported 17,658,051 cases and 316,176 deaths until Sunday afternoon.

India's infection tally reached 10,031,223, and its death toll stood at 145,477 at that time.

And Brazil's Covid-19 death toll rose to 186,356, and the country's caseload reached 7,213,155.

The Latin American nation had the world's second-highest Covid-19 death toll, only behind the US. Also, it had the third-highest caseload, surpassed only by the US and India.







