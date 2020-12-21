PK Halder transferred money to his girlfriends’ accounts, probe finds

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has found around 70 to 80 girlfriends of fugitive Prashanto Kumar Halder, director of International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (ILFSL), whose money was transferred to their bank accounts.

This information about PK Halder is based on our initial investigations, said ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan to the media on Sunday.

PK Halder's money was transferred to his numerous girlfriends' bank accounts too and they may also be brought under investigation, he said.

Khurshid Alam Khan also said that an arrest warrant against PK Halder was sent to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) through the Ministry of Home Affairs. We will inform the High Court (HC) all about the progress before the next hearing.

If they are found guilty PK Halder's girlfriends

name will be added in the charge sheet he said, adding that it depends on the investigation.

On December 9, the HC ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to submit a report by January 3 on the progress of the investigation and what steps were taken to arrest and bring back fugitive Prashanto Kumar (PK) Halder back who fled the country after embezzling Tk 3,600 crore from some financial institutions.

During the hearing the HC said that zero tolerance must be effective and enforced to prevent corruption in the country.

The virtual HC bench of Justice M Nazrul Islam Talukdar and Justice Ahmed Sohel passed the order on the day.

Earlier on December 3, the same HC bench said all the corrupt figures and money launderers including Prashanto Kumar Halder must be brought to justice no matter how influential they are.

Also, the court asked the ACC to submit to the court the First Information Report (FIR) against PK Halder, the order to seize his property and the arrest warrant issued by the lower court within this time.

On November 19, the HC asked the ACC to inform it in 10 days what steps were taken to arrest and bring back fugitive PK Halder, who siphoned Tk 3,600 crore from several financial institutions.

Prashanta Kumar Halder, also known as PK Halder, was the former managing director of NRB Global Bank and Reliance Finance Ltd.

So, the ACC submitted a report in this regard stating that they had communicated with the Interpol.

