Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 December, 2020, 6:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Apple puts Wistron on notice after Indian factory violence

Published : Monday, 21 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

NEW DELHI, Dec 20: Apple Inc has placed supplier Wistron Corp on probation, saying on Saturday it would not award the Taiwanese contract manufacturer new business until it addressed the way workers were treated at its southern India plant.
Early findings of an Apple audit in the wake of violence at the Wistron plant in India's Karnataka state showed violations of its 'Supplier Code of Conduct', the Cupertino, California-based tech giant said in a statement.
Contract workers angry over unpaid wages destroyed property, gear and iPhones on Dec 12, causing millions of dollars in losses to Wistron and forcing it to shut the plant.
Apple said Wistron had failed to implement proper working hour management processes, which "led to payment delays for some workers in October and November".
Wistron on Saturday admitted some workers at the plant in Karnataka's Narasapura had not been paid properly or on time, and it was removing a top executive overseeing its India business.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Apple puts Wistron on notice after Indian factory violence
China could restrict bank tie-ups with fintech platforms, official suggests
Etihad Airways wins big at Aviation Business Awards 2020
Air India privatisation unlikely to conclude this fiscal
Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies
Price rally exacerbates gas crunch in Asia
Bank of Japan extends virus-linked lending programme


Latest News
Neymar set for PSG return in January
Swiss authorise Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine
19 Bangladeshis return after serving jail term in India
UK flights banned as Britain warns new virus strain 'out of control'
Vandalism in Bar Council exams: 49 arrested, 24 remanded
PK Halder had 70-80 girlfriends, transferred crores of taka to their accounts: ACC
S Korea donates study materials to Bangladeshi students
Nur sued over 'sedition, defamation'
'Blue Panel' elected uncontested in DUTA polls
Captain Jamal Bhuiyan tests Covid-19 negative
Most Read News
Country's COVID-19 cases cross 5 lakh mark
Post pandemic digitalization of education
Losing 4 wickets for no score was more shameful than India's lowest score of 36 runs : Dattaji Gaekwad
Bangladesh expatriate, son die from corona in New York
Samiul murder: Mother among 2 to walk gallows
Rooney a 'proud dad' after son Kai signs for Man Utd
Covid-19 cases reach 28,671 in Ctg
Gateman suspended over Joypurhat train-bus collision
Saga of intellectuals
Poet Manzur-e-Mawla dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft