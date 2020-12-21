Apple puts Wistron on notice after Indian factory violence

NEW DELHI, Dec 20: Apple Inc has placed supplier Wistron Corp on probation, saying on Saturday it would not award the Taiwanese contract manufacturer new business until it addressed the way workers were treated at its southern India plant.

Early findings of an Apple audit in the wake of violence at the Wistron plant in India's Karnataka state showed violations of its 'Supplier Code of Conduct', the Cupertino, California-based tech giant said in a statement.

Contract workers angry over unpaid wages destroyed property, gear and iPhones on Dec 12, causing millions of dollars in losses to Wistron and forcing it to shut the plant.

Apple said Wistron had failed to implement proper working hour management processes, which "led to payment delays for some workers in October and November".

Wistron on Saturday admitted some workers at the plant in Karnataka's Narasapura had not been paid properly or on time, and it was removing a top executive overseeing its India business. -Reuters












