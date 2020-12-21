Etihad Airways wins big at Aviation Business Awards 2020

ABU DHABI, Dec 16: Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, took home three awards following the Aviation Business Awards held in Dubai. The airline collected the 'Environmental Initiative of the Year' award, while its training division Etihad Aviation Training was named 'Training Provider of the Year'. Etihad Engineering was also recognised with the inaugural 'Pride of Aviation; award.

The coveted award for 'Environmental Initiative of the Year' was presented for Etihad's industry-leading commitment to driving the sustainability agenda. Etihad's recent initiatives include the ecoDemonstrator programme in partnership with Boeing, which is a prime example of industry collaboration to tackle climate change. This partnership delivers on the airline's commitment for its Boeing 787 Dreamliners to be a test bed for technology acceleration as part of the Etihad Greenliner programme launched in 2019.

Ahmed Al Qubaisi, Senior Vice-President Government, International & Communications, Etihad Aviation Group, said: "This award recognises Etihad's relentless commitment to sustainability, even as the airline tackles the current Covid-19 crisis. Etihad continues to be committed to a minimum target of zero net carbon emissions by 2050 and halving of the airline's 2019 net emission levels by 2035. Sustainability is a key priority for Etihad and the achievements we have made this year are testament to this."

Etihad Aviation Training was also recognised for its considerable achievements in the field of aviation training by collecting 'Training Provider of the Year'. Etihad Aviation Training was the first training provider in the Middle East to be certified to train pilots holding European licenses, marking a significant industry milestone.

Captain Paolo La Cava, Vice-President and Managing Director, Etihad Aviation Training said; "It is an honour to have received this award. This year has been extremely challenging for everyone. However, thanks to the hard work and dedication of the team, Etihad Aviation Training has been resilient throughout the [coronavirus] crisis and continued to deliver training of the highest quality to our customers. We pride ourselves in delivering world-class training in our state-of-the-art facility and this recognition cements Etihad Aviation Training as industry leaders"

Etihad Engineering won the inaugural 'Pride of Aviation' award for demonstrating outstanding steadfastness in the face of an unprecedented industry crisis and meeting adversity with solidarity, innovation, determination and adaptability.

During the ongoing pandemic, Etihad Engineering has expanded its operations to meet the ever-changing requirements of its customers and employees. To support a safe return to the skies for airlines around the world, Etihad Engineering launched a range of service solutions. It leveraged its comprehensive Part21J and Part21G capabilities to design, manufacture, certify and install aircraft cabin parts. -Khaleej Times





