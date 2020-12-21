Beximco Synthetics 29th AGM held

The 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Beximco Synthetics Ltd was held virtually on Saturday. The meeting was presided over by Salman F Rahman, Vice-Chairman of the Company, says a press release.

Iqbal Ahmed, Director, O. K. Chowdhury, Director, Barrister Faheemul Huq, Independent Director and Mohammad Asad Ullah, Executive Director and Company Secretary attended the meeting.

The Shareholders approved the Directors' Report, Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on 30th June, 2020, appointment of Director and appointment of Auditors for the year 2020-21.













