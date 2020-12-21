Business Events

Video
Published : Monday, 21 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6

Dhaka Electric Supply Company (DESCO) Managing Director Engr. Md. Kausar Ameer Ali along with Executive Directors and other high officials, hoisting national flag of Bangladesh on the occasion of the great victory day-2020 at a programme held at the auditorium of its training and development department in the city on Wednesday. A doa mahfil was also organised for the salvation of the departed souls of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and their family members and the freedom fighters of liberation war.

Rajshahi Nowhata Municipal Mayor Alhaj Md. Maqbool Hossain, Executive Director of Minister-MyOne group Golam Shahriar Kabir and General Manager Md. Ashrafuzzaman along with other officials and employees, inaugurating Minister's showroom at Nowhata, Rajshahi on the 49th Victory Day of Bangladesh. "Amar Ponno Amar Desh, Gorbo Bangladesh" - with this slogan popular domestic brand Minister is moving forward in the electronics world with firm conviction.

Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC) Managing Director Mohammad Shahjahan presiding over a virtual discussion meeting on the occasion of the Great Victory Day held recently while BHBFC Chairman Prof. Dr. Md. Salim Uddin was present as the Chief Guest. Director of the Board of Directors Mohammad Moniruzzaman, Additional Secretary, Technical and Madrasha Education Department, Ministry of Education spoke as the special guest. High officials and employees of all levels of the Corporation participated in the function.


