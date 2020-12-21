S Arabia, Russia express unity ahead of OPEC+ summit

RIYADH, Dec 20: Saudi Arabia and Russia on Saturday said they backed each other ahead of a key OPEC+ oil summit, following a tumultuous year of differences over oil production and volatile prices.

Earlier this month, the 13-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), plus allies including Russia -- a group known as OPEC+ -- said that from January 2021 they would raise production by 500,000 barrels per day.

Saudi Oil Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the OPEC+ cooperation charter had brought the group together, producing "good results".

"That's why it should be perpetuated," he told reporters in a broadcast on state-run Al Ekhbariya TV. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Moscow "once again confirmed our loyalty" to existing agreements. -AFP





