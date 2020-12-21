bKash introduces map on its app

Customers can now easily find the location of the nearest bKash agent, merchant and customer care points from anywhere in the country through bKash app's newly launched bKash Map feature, says a press release.

By using the map of the popular and widely used bKash app, customers can now seamlessly avail services from 240,000 agent points, 257 Customer Care points and more than one lakh merchant points across the country.

From this option of the map, a customer can get more information like the picture of the specific agent, merchant or customer care point, type of the business and service time.

To use the map, customers have to select 'bKash Map' after tapping bKash logo on the top right side of the app's home screen. They have to turn on their location to use this feature and view the whole map.

At the bottom of the map, the logo of 'Merchants', 'Agents' and 'Customer Care' have been added. Customers can see five nearby agent or customer care points by tapping on 'Agents' or 'Customer Care'. They can also get the directions through 'Show Route' option of selected merchant, agent or customer care point after tapping 'Show List' button. However, one can see 10 nearby merchant points by tapping on 'Merchants'.

















