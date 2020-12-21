Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 December, 2020, 6:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

bKash introduces map on its app

Published : Monday, 21 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8
Business Desk

Customers can now easily find the location of the nearest bKash agent, merchant and customer care points from anywhere in the country through bKash app's newly launched bKash Map feature, says a press release.
By using the map of the popular and widely used bKash app, customers can now seamlessly avail services from 240,000 agent points, 257 Customer Care points and more than one lakh merchant points across the country.
From this option of the map, a customer can get more information like the picture of the specific agent, merchant or customer care point, type of the business and service time.
To use the map, customers have to select 'bKash Map' after tapping bKash logo on the top right side of the app's home screen. They have to turn on their location to use this feature and view the whole map.
At the bottom of the map, the logo of 'Merchants', 'Agents' and 'Customer Care' have been added. Customers can see five nearby agent or customer care points by tapping on 'Agents' or 'Customer Care'. They can also get the directions through 'Show Route' option of selected merchant, agent or customer care point after tapping 'Show List' button. However, one can see 10 nearby merchant points by tapping on 'Merchants'.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Apple puts Wistron on notice after Indian factory violence
China could restrict bank tie-ups with fintech platforms, official suggests
Etihad Airways wins big at Aviation Business Awards 2020
Air India privatisation unlikely to conclude this fiscal
Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies
Price rally exacerbates gas crunch in Asia
Bank of Japan extends virus-linked lending programme


Latest News
Neymar set for PSG return in January
Swiss authorise Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine
19 Bangladeshis return after serving jail term in India
UK flights banned as Britain warns new virus strain 'out of control'
Vandalism in Bar Council exams: 49 arrested, 24 remanded
PK Halder had 70-80 girlfriends, transferred crores of taka to their accounts: ACC
S Korea donates study materials to Bangladeshi students
Nur sued over 'sedition, defamation'
'Blue Panel' elected uncontested in DUTA polls
Captain Jamal Bhuiyan tests Covid-19 negative
Most Read News
Country's COVID-19 cases cross 5 lakh mark
Post pandemic digitalization of education
Losing 4 wickets for no score was more shameful than India's lowest score of 36 runs : Dattaji Gaekwad
Bangladesh expatriate, son die from corona in New York
Samiul murder: Mother among 2 to walk gallows
Rooney a 'proud dad' after son Kai signs for Man Utd
Covid-19 cases reach 28,671 in Ctg
Gateman suspended over Joypurhat train-bus collision
Saga of intellectuals
Poet Manzur-e-Mawla dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft