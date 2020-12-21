Video
Monday, 21 December, 2020
Govt working to ensure best use of jute: Dastagir

Published : Monday, 21 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Correspondent

Jute and Textile Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi on Sunday said the government is working to ensure the best use of jute and diversification jute goods.
 He made the observation while exchanging views with the leaders of the Bangladesh Jute Association (BJA) at his secretariat in the city, said a press release.
He said "Bangladesh traditionally produces best quality jute in the world and we would make sure its best utilization."
Additional Secretary of the ministry Sabina Yasmin, Senior Vice-President of Bangladesh Jute Association Arju Rahman Bhuiyan and other leaders and workers of the BJA were present on the occasion.
Dastagir said in order to diversify the use of environment friendly jute goods and increase the production, marketing the use of high value added jute products have been added in the new products list.
Considering the demand of the domestic and international market and the global expansion of   the jute industry, he said, the government has declared 282 types of visually pleasing jute products as versatile jute products.
He said the government is working to increase production and export of raw jute and jute products, increase the use of jute products in the country and abroad. IT is also working to ensure fair price of jute and protection of environment.


