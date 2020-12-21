Ifad Autos' director to sell 20m of company shares

A director of IFAD Autos, a listed company with Dhaka Stock Exchange has announced that he would sell 20 million shares he owns in the company.

Iftekhar Ahmed Tipu, entrepreneurial director of the company made the disclosure through Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Sunday.

As per DSE information, Iftekhar Ahmed Tipu currently owns over 82.8 million shares of Ifad Autos from where he will sell 20 million. He will sell the shares at the existing market price within the next 30 working days.

DSE's latest published financial report of the company, the company's profit per share in July-September this year was 70 paisa. At the same time last year, the profit per share was 51 paisa.

Along with the increase in profits, the asset value per share of the company has also increased as compared to the previous year. At the end of September this year, per share asset value stood at Tk40.43 which was Tk39.73 by end of June 2020. Its operating cash flow per share in July-September this year stood at 21 paisa. During January-September 2019 it was negative at Tk1.21.





















