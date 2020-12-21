Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 December, 2020, 6:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Ifad Autos' director to sell 20m of company shares

Published : Monday, 21 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Correspondent

A director of IFAD Autos, a listed company with Dhaka Stock Exchange has announced that he would sell 20 million shares he owns in the company.
Iftekhar Ahmed Tipu, entrepreneurial director of the company made the disclosure through Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Sunday.
As per DSE information, Iftekhar Ahmed Tipu currently owns over 82.8 million shares of Ifad Autos from where he will sell 20 million. He will sell the shares at the existing market price within the next 30 working days.
DSE's latest published financial report of the company, the company's profit per share in July-September this year was 70 paisa. At the same time last year, the profit per share was 51 paisa.
Along with the increase in profits, the asset value per share of the company has also increased as compared to the previous year. At the end of September this year, per share asset value stood at Tk40.43 which was Tk39.73 by end of June 2020. Its operating cash flow per share in July-September this year stood at 21 paisa. During January-September 2019 it was negative at Tk1.21.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Apple puts Wistron on notice after Indian factory violence
China could restrict bank tie-ups with fintech platforms, official suggests
Etihad Airways wins big at Aviation Business Awards 2020
Air India privatisation unlikely to conclude this fiscal
Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies
Price rally exacerbates gas crunch in Asia
Bank of Japan extends virus-linked lending programme


Latest News
Neymar set for PSG return in January
Swiss authorise Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine
19 Bangladeshis return after serving jail term in India
UK flights banned as Britain warns new virus strain 'out of control'
Vandalism in Bar Council exams: 49 arrested, 24 remanded
PK Halder had 70-80 girlfriends, transferred crores of taka to their accounts: ACC
S Korea donates study materials to Bangladeshi students
Nur sued over 'sedition, defamation'
'Blue Panel' elected uncontested in DUTA polls
Captain Jamal Bhuiyan tests Covid-19 negative
Most Read News
Country's COVID-19 cases cross 5 lakh mark
Post pandemic digitalization of education
Losing 4 wickets for no score was more shameful than India's lowest score of 36 runs : Dattaji Gaekwad
Bangladesh expatriate, son die from corona in New York
Samiul murder: Mother among 2 to walk gallows
Rooney a 'proud dad' after son Kai signs for Man Utd
Covid-19 cases reach 28,671 in Ctg
Gateman suspended over Joypurhat train-bus collision
Saga of intellectuals
Poet Manzur-e-Mawla dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft