

Uttaron SME card launched

It was launched at a seminar "SME Financing and Launching of SME Card" jointly organised by Prism Bangladesh, NRB Bank, and Aurora in the capital on Saturday.

UNB adds: Millions of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), cottage and micro businesses that have remained out of formal banking channel need a big push with proper backing from larger financial institutions, experts say.

Introduction of smart cards like bank debit cards with financial facilities could be an option to begin with, they maintain.

Uttaron team leader Md Quamruzzaman said they would enhance the capacity of the SMEs through mentorship, advisory services and skill training. "We will also give them access to low-cost formal finance and provide quality and risk management services," he said.

"Women and young entrepreneurs will get loans of up to Tk500,000," under the system, Quamruzzaman said adding "Our purpose is to set up an SME platform to increase the sector's competitiveness and create an enabling environment for it."

ATM Zamal Uddin, NRB Bank's head of SME banking, said they were providing loans of up to Tk1,000,000 to startups. "If new entrepreneurs come to us after completing training from Bangladesh Bank, we will provide them up to Tk10 lakh at 9 percent interest."

There are around 8 million SMEs in Bangladesh. Of them, 72.6 percent are micro, 20 percent small, and 6.4 percent medium enterprises. ATM Zamal said. "We want to create a business ecosystem and market linkages for them."

It is expected that it will bring new momentum to the growth of small businesses, he said.







