Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 December, 2020, 6:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BSFIC for refraining from providing misleading information

Published : Monday, 21 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC) urged all concerned to refrain from spreading false, misleading information.
"Though sugarcane threshing has been suspended in the current 2020-21 season, the government will purchase all the sugarcane produced and supplied by the farmers in the catchment areas of six sugar mills.
Rumors and misleading information are being published in various media that sugarcane will not be purchased in the catchment areas of these sugar mills," said a BSFIC press release issued on Sunday.
As per the press release, in order to make the state-owned sugar mills profitable by producing multifaceted food products by modernizing the sugar mills, it has been decided to suspend sugarcane threshing activities in six sugar mills this season.
Although the sugarcane threshing activities in these sugar mills have been suspended for the current season, all the sugarcane produced and supplied by the farmers in the catchment area of these mills will be procured this year as in previous years.
Like earlier, all necessary steps have already been taken to procure the sugarcane of the suspended mills area and to thresh the sugarcane at the running mills of the surrounding areas. The government has already allocated Taka 100 crore to pay the price of the sugarcane.
Therefore, BSFIC informed that no sugarcane farmer will be financially affected due to the suspension of threshing activities of the mills this season. In this situation, BSFIC has especially requested the sugarcane farmers to supply all the sugarcane to the concerned sugarcane purchasing center.
BSFIC also informed that no workers, employees and officials working in the suspended sugar mills will be laid off and appropriate wages will be paid. In the sugar mills where sugarcane threshing is in progress, the workers, officers and employees will be adjusted or transferred from the suspended mills through phases. In this situation, BSFIC has requested all concerned not to listen to rumors and false information.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Apple puts Wistron on notice after Indian factory violence
China could restrict bank tie-ups with fintech platforms, official suggests
Etihad Airways wins big at Aviation Business Awards 2020
Air India privatisation unlikely to conclude this fiscal
Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies
Price rally exacerbates gas crunch in Asia
Bank of Japan extends virus-linked lending programme


Latest News
Neymar set for PSG return in January
Swiss authorise Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine
19 Bangladeshis return after serving jail term in India
UK flights banned as Britain warns new virus strain 'out of control'
Vandalism in Bar Council exams: 49 arrested, 24 remanded
PK Halder had 70-80 girlfriends, transferred crores of taka to their accounts: ACC
S Korea donates study materials to Bangladeshi students
Nur sued over 'sedition, defamation'
'Blue Panel' elected uncontested in DUTA polls
Captain Jamal Bhuiyan tests Covid-19 negative
Most Read News
Country's COVID-19 cases cross 5 lakh mark
Post pandemic digitalization of education
Losing 4 wickets for no score was more shameful than India's lowest score of 36 runs : Dattaji Gaekwad
Bangladesh expatriate, son die from corona in New York
Samiul murder: Mother among 2 to walk gallows
Rooney a 'proud dad' after son Kai signs for Man Utd
Covid-19 cases reach 28,671 in Ctg
Gateman suspended over Joypurhat train-bus collision
Saga of intellectuals
Poet Manzur-e-Mawla dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft