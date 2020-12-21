Beximco Pharma declares dividends

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd declared 15 per cent cash dividend and 10 per cent stock dividend for the year ended 30th June, 2020 in its 44th Annual General Meeting was held virtually on Saturday. The meeting was presided over by Salman F Rahman, Vice-Chairman of the Company, says a press release.

Managing Director Nazmul Hassan Directors and other high officials are also attended the meeting.

The Company achieved sales of Tk. 25,611.95 million and earned a gross profit and net profit of Tk. 11,899.10 million and Tk. 3,544.48 million respectively for the year ended 30th June 2020.

The Shareholders were highly satisfied with the Company's performance during the year and approved the Directors' Report, Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on 30th June, 2020, 15 per cent cash and 10 per cent stock dividend, appointment of Directors and appointment of Auditors for the year 2020-21.




















