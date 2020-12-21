Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 December, 2020, 6:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sluggish Demand For Private Sector Credit

Call money rate dips to 2-yr low

Published : Monday, 21 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Correspondent

The weighted average call money rate in the country's banking system has dropped to a two-year low below 2 per cent for the last one month amid poor credit demand against injection of huge stimulus fund to revive the economy from the impact coronavirus.
Banks have meanwhile lowered interest rate on deposits to keep their profit margins intact. With no rush for business credit the weighted average call money rate dropped below 1.92 per cent on November 5, 2020 for the first time after August 9, 2018, Bangladesh Bank data shows.
The rate later rebounded to 2 per cent and remained above that level till November 14 before dropping to 1.84 per cent on November 15 and remaining below 2 per cent since. During this period, the highest and lowest interest rates on deposits stayed around 5.25 per cent.
From November 15 to December 15, banks' daily borrowings from the call money market ranged between Tk 3,600 crore and Tk 5,300 crore. In August, banks' daily borrowings from the call money market ranged between Tk 7,000 crore and Tk 9,200 crore. It shows inter-bank borrowing only declines.
Bankers said that demand for funds by businesses remains dismal after the coronavirus outbreak in March as no individual or business wanted to make new investment. Meanwhile the second wave of the coronavirus further slammed credit demand, bankers said.
In October, private sector credit growth dropped to 8.61 per cent against the central bank's projection of   14.8 per cent growth in FY21. Meanwhile, the government's borrowing from the banking sector remained far below its projection to around Tk 84,980 crore in fiscal 2020-2021.
Against the projection, the government borrowed Tk 2,950.49 crore in July-November period while its total borrowing from the banking system was over Tk 85,000 crore in 2019-2020.
Experts said excess liquidity in the country's banking sector would be beneficial for businesses but would create problems for savers, including fixed income groups and retired professionals whose incomes are dependent on bank interests, they said.
Around Tk 65,000 crore to Tk 70,000 crore was injected into banks buying dollar from them from June this year. Another Tk 70,000 crore was injected against the stimulus packages.
Apart from local market, sluggish lending situation in the global market has also contributed to pile-up of excess liquidity in local market. Meanwhile, more local businesses were taking loans from overseas banks at lower interest at around 3.5 per cent.
It explains why demand for private sector credit has slammed and until it resurges that needs restoration of business environment; inter-bank borrowing is likely to continue at very low and call money rate to be similarly at low level.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Apple puts Wistron on notice after Indian factory violence
China could restrict bank tie-ups with fintech platforms, official suggests
Etihad Airways wins big at Aviation Business Awards 2020
Air India privatisation unlikely to conclude this fiscal
Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies
Price rally exacerbates gas crunch in Asia
Bank of Japan extends virus-linked lending programme


Latest News
Neymar set for PSG return in January
Swiss authorise Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine
19 Bangladeshis return after serving jail term in India
UK flights banned as Britain warns new virus strain 'out of control'
Vandalism in Bar Council exams: 49 arrested, 24 remanded
PK Halder had 70-80 girlfriends, transferred crores of taka to their accounts: ACC
S Korea donates study materials to Bangladeshi students
Nur sued over 'sedition, defamation'
'Blue Panel' elected uncontested in DUTA polls
Captain Jamal Bhuiyan tests Covid-19 negative
Most Read News
Country's COVID-19 cases cross 5 lakh mark
Post pandemic digitalization of education
Losing 4 wickets for no score was more shameful than India's lowest score of 36 runs : Dattaji Gaekwad
Bangladesh expatriate, son die from corona in New York
Samiul murder: Mother among 2 to walk gallows
Rooney a 'proud dad' after son Kai signs for Man Utd
Covid-19 cases reach 28,671 in Ctg
Gateman suspended over Joypurhat train-bus collision
Saga of intellectuals
Poet Manzur-e-Mawla dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft