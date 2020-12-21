Call money rate dips to 2-yr low

The weighted average call money rate in the country's banking system has dropped to a two-year low below 2 per cent for the last one month amid poor credit demand against injection of huge stimulus fund to revive the economy from the impact coronavirus.

Banks have meanwhile lowered interest rate on deposits to keep their profit margins intact. With no rush for business credit the weighted average call money rate dropped below 1.92 per cent on November 5, 2020 for the first time after August 9, 2018, Bangladesh Bank data shows.

The rate later rebounded to 2 per cent and remained above that level till November 14 before dropping to 1.84 per cent on November 15 and remaining below 2 per cent since. During this period, the highest and lowest interest rates on deposits stayed around 5.25 per cent.

From November 15 to December 15, banks' daily borrowings from the call money market ranged between Tk 3,600 crore and Tk 5,300 crore. In August, banks' daily borrowings from the call money market ranged between Tk 7,000 crore and Tk 9,200 crore. It shows inter-bank borrowing only declines.

Bankers said that demand for funds by businesses remains dismal after the coronavirus outbreak in March as no individual or business wanted to make new investment. Meanwhile the second wave of the coronavirus further slammed credit demand, bankers said.

In October, private sector credit growth dropped to 8.61 per cent against the central bank's projection of 14.8 per cent growth in FY21. Meanwhile, the government's borrowing from the banking sector remained far below its projection to around Tk 84,980 crore in fiscal 2020-2021.

Against the projection, the government borrowed Tk 2,950.49 crore in July-November period while its total borrowing from the banking system was over Tk 85,000 crore in 2019-2020.

Experts said excess liquidity in the country's banking sector would be beneficial for businesses but would create problems for savers, including fixed income groups and retired professionals whose incomes are dependent on bank interests, they said.

Around Tk 65,000 crore to Tk 70,000 crore was injected into banks buying dollar from them from June this year. Another Tk 70,000 crore was injected against the stimulus packages.

Apart from local market, sluggish lending situation in the global market has also contributed to pile-up of excess liquidity in local market. Meanwhile, more local businesses were taking loans from overseas banks at lower interest at around 3.5 per cent.

It explains why demand for private sector credit has slammed and until it resurges that needs restoration of business environment; inter-bank borrowing is likely to continue at very low and call money rate to be similarly at low level.











