Monday, 21 December, 2020, 6:36 AM
Russia reducing dependence on oil and gas: Putin

Published : Monday, 21 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

MOSCOW, Dec 19:  President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that the Russian budget was becoming less dependent on oil and gas, key exports for one of the world's dominant petro-economies.
Putin told reporters during a marathon end-of-year press conference it was clearly positive that, "70 per centof the Russian budget is not formed by oil and gas revenues".
"We are not completely there, but still we are starting to get off the so-called oil and gas needle," he said.
The Russian leader acknowledged however that his country's dependence on hydrocarbons was "still very high".
Russia is the world's second largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia and its budget is heavily reliant on hydrocarbons. During peak oil prices in the 2000s, Moscow drew almost half of its revenue to the federal budget from oil. The share of hydrocarbon revenues was 40 per centof the 2019 budget, according to state news agency TASS.    -AFP


