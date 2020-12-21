Share prices fall flat Sunday but trading gains  

All indices of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell sharply on Sunday for the third consecutive day breaking the upward trend of previous four consecutive working days before the fall.

Numbers of companies which lost share and unit prices were double compared to those gained in prices. However, the volume of transactions has increased mainly facilitated by falling prices of shares and financial units.

Within the first half hour of the day, there was a hint in the air that share prices may fall. The DSE's main index fell 17 points in the first hour of trading as shares and units prices of most of the companies traded on the floor started to fall.

Falling tendency DSEX increased as the trading continues till the end of the day. The DSE's main price index DSEX fell by 33 points to 5,074 points. With this, the main DSEX fell by 72 points over the last three consecutive working days. Prior to this falling DSEX had risen by 77 points over the four consecutive working days before.

Among the other two indices the DSE Shariah fell by 9 points to 1,170 points and DSE-30 has decreased by 4 points to 1,794 points as compared to the previous day.

Shares and unit prices of 81 companies advanced on the day while it declined for 213 companies and remained unchanged of 64 companies' shares.

The market turnover in the DSE was over Tk8.63 million. In the previous working day, the transaction was 605 crore 8 lakh rupees. As a result, the transaction has increased by over Tk1.57 billion as compared to the previous day.

Beximco shares were most traded on the DSE in terms of value. The company's traded shares were worth Tk685.1 million. Beximco pharma occupied the second place worth Tk 539 million. Republic Insurance occupied the third place with a transaction of Tk309 million.

Besides, Walton, IFIC Bank, Bangladesh National Insurance, Paramount Insurance, SS Steel, Orion Pharma and Northern Islamic Insurance are among the top 10 companies in the transaction.

On the other hand, the overall price index CASPI of the Chittagong Stock Exchange has declined by 75 points. The market turnover was Tk307 million. Of the 246 companies that took part in the transaction prices of 61 companies advanced, declined for 150 and remained unchanged for 35 companies.





