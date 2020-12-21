

BD needs concerted steps for smooth LDC graduation

Major recommendations they made include promoting export competitiveness, reducing dependency on revenue from imports, raising the tax-GDP ratio as well as expanding the tax net and adopting new trade policies with EU, UK in and other countries offering easy market access to Bangladesh exports.

They suggested careful steps in signing FTAs avoiding making any mad rush. They said FTA is good as the country will have no more GSP for duty free export after 2027 but Bangladesh must take concerted steps to increase its export competitiveness.

It must enhance capacity building. Export competitiveness must be increased to off-set adverse impact of cheaper imports while it must create easy market access in big market.

BSS adds: the opinion was solicited at the 3rd webinar of the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) workshop series on COVID-19 and Bangladesh economy. ERF and Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) and The Asia Foundation jointly organized the event.

Planning Minister MA Mannan spoke at the webinar as the chief guest while Executive Chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Md Sirazul Islam and Commerce Secretary Dr Md Jafar Uddin spoke as special guests while ERF President Sharmeen Rinvy was in the chair.

Chairman RAPID and Director of Policy Research Institute (PRI) Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque made the key-note presentation while Dhaka University Professor and Executive Director of RAPID Dr M Abu Eusuf and Country Representative of the Asia Foundation Kazi Faisal Bin Seraj made the welcome remarks. ERF general secretary SM Rashidul Islam moderated the webinar.

As a testimony to its impressive economic performance, sustained over the past decades, Bangladesh is set to graduate from the group of least developed countries (LDCs). In 2018, Bangladesh for the first time met the LDC graduation qualification criteria.

The next United Nations triennial review will take place in February 2021 and Bangladesh is almost certain to satisfy the criteria again, leading to its official graduation to 'developing country' status - after a three-year transition period - in 2024.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Planning Minister MA Mannan suggested the Ministry of Commerce for boosting communication with EU and the UK for taking maximum benefits from them after the country's graduation from the LDC status.

He also stressed the need for taking continuous efforts to boost trade and commerce with Canada, China and even with neighboring India.











