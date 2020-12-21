Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 December, 2020, 6:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD needs concerted steps for smooth LDC graduation

Published : Monday, 21 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Correspondent

BD needs concerted steps for smooth LDC graduation

BD needs concerted steps for smooth LDC graduation

Experts at a webinar on Sunday laid emphasis on taking some concerted steps including policy reform and rapid infrastructure development to ensure smooth graduation of the country from LDC status to a developing nation.
Major recommendations they made include promoting export competitiveness, reducing dependency on revenue from imports, raising the tax-GDP ratio as well as expanding the tax net and adopting new trade policies with EU, UK in and other countries offering easy market access to Bangladesh exports.
They suggested careful steps in signing FTAs avoiding making any mad rush. They said FTA is good as the country will have no more GSP for duty free export after 2027 but Bangladesh must take concerted steps to increase its export competitiveness.
It must enhance capacity building. Export competitiveness must be increased to off-set adverse impact of cheaper imports while it must create easy market access in big market.
BSS adds: the opinion was solicited at the 3rd webinar of the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) workshop series on COVID-19 and Bangladesh economy. ERF and Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) and The Asia Foundation jointly organized the event.
Planning Minister MA Mannan spoke at the webinar as the chief guest while Executive Chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Md Sirazul Islam and Commerce Secretary Dr Md Jafar Uddin spoke as special guests while ERF President Sharmeen Rinvy was in the chair.
Chairman RAPID and Director of Policy Research Institute (PRI) Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque made the key-note presentation while Dhaka University Professor and Executive Director of RAPID Dr M Abu Eusuf and Country Representative of the Asia Foundation Kazi Faisal Bin Seraj made the welcome remarks. ERF general secretary SM Rashidul Islam moderated the webinar.
As a testimony to its impressive economic performance, sustained over the past decades, Bangladesh is set to graduate from the group of least developed countries (LDCs). In 2018, Bangladesh for the first time met the LDC graduation qualification criteria.
The next United Nations triennial review will take place in February 2021 and Bangladesh is almost certain to satisfy the criteria again, leading to its official graduation to 'developing country' status - after a three-year transition period - in 2024.
Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Planning Minister MA Mannan suggested the Ministry of Commerce for boosting communication with EU and the UK for taking maximum benefits from them after the country's graduation from the LDC status.
He also stressed the need for taking continuous efforts to boost trade and commerce with Canada, China and even with neighboring India.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENTS
Apple puts Wistron on notice after Indian factory violence
China could restrict bank tie-ups with fintech platforms, official suggests
Etihad Airways wins big at Aviation Business Awards 2020
Air India privatisation unlikely to conclude this fiscal
Beijing slams US blacklisting of Chinese companies
Price rally exacerbates gas crunch in Asia
Bank of Japan extends virus-linked lending programme


Latest News
Neymar set for PSG return in January
Swiss authorise Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine
19 Bangladeshis return after serving jail term in India
UK flights banned as Britain warns new virus strain 'out of control'
Vandalism in Bar Council exams: 49 arrested, 24 remanded
PK Halder had 70-80 girlfriends, transferred crores of taka to their accounts: ACC
S Korea donates study materials to Bangladeshi students
Nur sued over 'sedition, defamation'
'Blue Panel' elected uncontested in DUTA polls
Captain Jamal Bhuiyan tests Covid-19 negative
Most Read News
Country's COVID-19 cases cross 5 lakh mark
Post pandemic digitalization of education
Losing 4 wickets for no score was more shameful than India's lowest score of 36 runs : Dattaji Gaekwad
Bangladesh expatriate, son die from corona in New York
Samiul murder: Mother among 2 to walk gallows
Rooney a 'proud dad' after son Kai signs for Man Utd
Covid-19 cases reach 28,671 in Ctg
Gateman suspended over Joypurhat train-bus collision
Saga of intellectuals
Poet Manzur-e-Mawla dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft