Monday, 21 December, 2020, 6:35 AM
999 helpline: 4 students rescued from remote Cox's Bazar hills by BAF

Published : Monday, 21 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Air Force personnel rescued four students after they lost way while trekking a remote hilly area in Cox's Bazar and sought help through 999 National Emergency Helpline.
The incident took place on Saturday morning when the four students from Cox's Bazar Sadar - Rafsan (25), Avik (27), Mezbah (26) and Abrar (26) - went to a remote hilly area of Dariyanagar under Himchhari in the district and lost their way in the hills, according to a press release from the Police Headquarters.
They ended up at a steep hill side with no way to move and became scared after finding footmarks of wild elephants there. Then they noticed from a hill near the Cox's Bazar Marine Drive that a military exercise of the BAF was going on, the release said.
The students then dialed the 999 helpline and informed the BAF control room in this regard. The BAF control room traced them in Dariyanagar hill under Ramu Police Station near the Marine Drive.    -Agencies


