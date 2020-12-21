BD's cigarette prices, tax structure far below standard

Current cigarette prices and tax structure in Bangladesh are far below than the standard of international best practice, said a report of Tobacconomics, a US-based research initiative, based at the University of Illinois at Chicago's Institute for Health Research and Policy on Saturday.

Tobacconomics released the first edition of the International Cigarette Tax Scorecard, assessing the performance of cigarette tax policies in over 170 countries including Bangladesh.

It conducts economic research to inform and shape fiscal policies for health globally.

Bangladesh got an overall score of 2.38 out of 5 possible points, which is slightly higher than the global average (2.07), but there is ample room to improve when compared to the top performing countries (4.63). The top performing countries are Australia and New Zealand, which reflects their high, uniform specific cigarette excise taxes with regular increases that have significantly reduced the affordability of cigarettes.

Bangladesh had significantly improved its score on cigarette taxation policy from 0.87 in 2014 to 2.38 in 2018 but improvements are needed in the tax structure and prices of cigarettes.

About 126, 000 people die every year in Bangladesh from tobacco use and the economic burden from tobacco use amounted to BDT 30,500 crores in 2017-18.

