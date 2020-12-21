City Hall Convention Centre reopens in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 20: The City Hall Convention Centre, one of the posh community centres of the port city formally started on Sunday after remaining suspended for ten months due to Covid-19 pandemic, said a press release.

The 42,000 square feet hall can accommodate more than 3,000 guests at a time.

This community centre belongs to the renowned business conglomerate Seacom Group.

It is used for wedding functions, meetings, Annual General Meetings, etc.

The City Hall Convention Centre was inaugurated in 2016 last.

The Hall has been closed down since April last due to pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Chattogram City Corporation had operated it as an Isolation centre for Covid patients. A total of 250 beds for Covid patients have been accommodated.