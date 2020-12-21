DSCC preparing list of explosive chemical business

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) is preparing a list of explosive chemicals and plastic business organizations list at the DSCC area.

A DSCC press Release said that, the three teams led by DSCC have investigated different areas of DSCC Zone-4 on Sunday morning.

DSCC Zone-4 has identified as the highest number of explosives and chemical business area. After completion of survey work in Zone-4, survey activities will be conducted in DSCC Zone-3 and Zone-5.

The press release also said, "The teams will submit a report to the Cabinet on how many individuals and companies are trading explosives in the DSCC area, the number of chemical retailers and wholesalers, the status of the chemical trader licenses, the physical condition of warehouses and the type of explosives traded in general."





