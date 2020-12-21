Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 December, 2020, 6:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

DSCC preparing list of explosive chemical business

Published : Monday, 21 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) is preparing a list of explosive chemicals and plastic business organizations list at the DSCC area.
A DSCC press Release said that, the three teams led by DSCC have investigated different areas of DSCC Zone-4 on Sunday morning.
DSCC Zone-4 has identified as the highest number of explosives and chemical business area. After completion of survey work in Zone-4, survey activities will be conducted in DSCC Zone-3 and Zone-5.
The press release also said, "The teams will submit a report to the Cabinet on how many individuals and companies are trading explosives in the DSCC area, the number of chemical retailers and wholesalers, the status of the chemical trader licenses, the physical condition of warehouses and the type of explosives traded in general."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
City Hall Convention Centre reopens in Ctg
DSCC preparing list of explosive chemical business
‘Turkey to provide grant for disaster resilient houses’
If masking up is an answer, the apathy has to be dealt with: Experts
35.24 lakh tonnes Boro rice expected in Rajshahi div
10 held for taking drugs in C'nawabganj
Migration sector to turn around after pandemic, says minister
One held with 40,000 yaba tablets in city


Latest News
Neymar set for PSG return in January
Swiss authorise Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine
19 Bangladeshis return after serving jail term in India
UK flights banned as Britain warns new virus strain 'out of control'
Vandalism in Bar Council exams: 49 arrested, 24 remanded
PK Halder had 70-80 girlfriends, transferred crores of taka to their accounts: ACC
S Korea donates study materials to Bangladeshi students
Nur sued over 'sedition, defamation'
'Blue Panel' elected uncontested in DUTA polls
Captain Jamal Bhuiyan tests Covid-19 negative
Most Read News
Country's COVID-19 cases cross 5 lakh mark
Post pandemic digitalization of education
Losing 4 wickets for no score was more shameful than India's lowest score of 36 runs : Dattaji Gaekwad
Bangladesh expatriate, son die from corona in New York
Samiul murder: Mother among 2 to walk gallows
Rooney a 'proud dad' after son Kai signs for Man Utd
Covid-19 cases reach 28,671 in Ctg
Gateman suspended over Joypurhat train-bus collision
Saga of intellectuals
Poet Manzur-e-Mawla dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft