Monday, 21 December, 2020
Home City News

‘Turkey to provide grant for disaster resilient houses’

Published : Monday, 21 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) of Turkey government will provide necessary financial grant for building disaster resilient houses for the people of disaster-prone areas.
Turkey government will provide the grant through TIKA. But, how much the grant would be, it's not sure yet. The Turkey authority will inform Bangladesh later about its total grant for building the houses for poor and distressed people, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamur Rahman on Sunday told reporters after a meeting with the TIKA delegation. Turkish Ambassador in Dhaka Mustafa Osman Turan led the high power delegation along with TIKA Programme Coordinator Ismail Gundogdu in the meeting held at the ministry. Disaster Management Secretary Md Mohsin was also present at the meeting.
After the meeting, Dr Enamur said Turkey always remains with Bangladesh in all development and disaster control activities after the country's independence. The role of Turkey on Rohingya issues is appraisable.


