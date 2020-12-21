

Avoidable train accidents return



morning. According to witnesses, it was learnt that the level crossing was kept opened at the time of the accident, and the two gatemen on duty were not only absent but went into hiding after the accident.



Even though, it is easy to comprehend how the accident occurred but our question here - for how long such easy to avoid accidents would continue to occur?



According to an estimate of a reputable safe road campaigning body, Nirapad Sarak Chai, at least 198 people were killed and 347 injured in 162 railway-related accidents last year. And according to Shipping and Communication Reporters Forum (SCRF), as many as 421 people were killed and 366 injured in 393 railway-related accidents in 2019.



Though both estimates entered the public domain earlier this year, but the sheer discrepancy in numbers has puzzled us. However, the dreadful train accident in Brahmanbaria , taking place in last year's November was a tragic reminder of the neglect with which our railway has been treated over the years. But the latest accident occurred at Joypurhat was simply a sheer act of negligence in duty.



We believe, it is time for our rail authorities to place all its countrywide employees under the scanner - so to monitor and evaluate their professional aptitude coupled with due sense of responsibility. The Joypurhat accident is unacceptable on all counts, since it was easily avoidable. The irresponsible gatemen must be brought to book the earliest.



The Bangladesh Railway has been practically functioning with a skeleton crew for too long. In fact, according to its last year's annual report, the organisation is being operated with only one-third of the required loco masters, stationmasters and guards. Moreover, many technical staff lacks the necessary training to carry out their responsibilities.



That said - the need of the hours is to recruit more railway staff while building capacity of the existing workforce, so that human errors do not result in loss of human lives. Concurrently, we need to ensure proper maintenance of our existing and future rail infrastructures, in order to turn our railway into a safe and reliable mode of transport in the country.



More than enough valuable lives have been snatched away because of easy to avoid accidents, drawing bitter lessons from the Joypurhat misfortune , one more similar accident should not be tolerated.

