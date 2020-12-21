

Campus politics



Since we denied ourselves the Arts building campus as focal point of our studies, we had to scout for an alternative center. We found it in our dormitory the Salimulla Muslim Hall (S.M Hall). "The very nature of the Dhaka University, as it started its historic journey in 1921, made the S.M. Hall more than a premier dormitory of the newly established institute of higher education in the then East Bengal.



The recommendations of the Calcutta University Commission for setting up a University in Dhaka outlined a novel design. The proposed Dhaka University, the commission said, would be a residential one devoted mainly to teaching without much of the burden of administrative responsibilities that appeared in a complex form in non-residential educational institutions. The stress given to residential character of the university was based on the hope that this would facilitate the academic and co-curricular activities of the students on account of close and intimate links with the teacher".



Although I was not a resident student of the S.M Hall, much of my time was spent in that specious and majestic environment beautified by grassy lawns and well kept gardens. Long hours of lively chat with friends occurred in the hall and its canteen. In these gatherings, students who were not of the Hall or even of the University participated with enthusiastic regularity. Thus, childhood friend Jahangir Mohammad Jasim, attached to the Fazlul Hoque Hall and Aga Kohinoor Alam and Safayet Jamil attached to the Dhaka Hall were part and parcel of these assemblies.



Among those who came from other institutions were childhood friend Shahed Kamal, friends Komol (Moshrurul Hoque) Siddiqui of Engineering College later Freedom Fighter and Bir Uttam, Aziz Faruque Sarker later executive in international organization, Mahbubur Rahman later a General and Chief of Army Staff and Lawmaker of Bangladesh, Jamilur Reza Choudhury later Professor of Engineering University, Vice-Chancellor of Universities and internationally reputed expert. Then there was Masud Ahmed, student of Dhaka Medical College and poet. As physician he now lives and works in the UK. With these close friends we spent lively hours in the S.M Hall.



The tempo increased greatly before and after the annual elections to the Hall students' Union. Not only the students of the Hall but also those who came to the circle of regulars from other institutions spent long hours in the Hall. Attached students who were involved in active student politics used to spend the nights before the Hall elections in the room of one class friend or the others.



The campus, Dhaka University Arts Building, was technically the hub of our studies. It was there that our classes were held. Seminars and sessions of study circles also took place there, but the halls of residence were frequently popular venues. The library was located in the Arts building causing it to become more of a focal point for academic studies. In the cases of some of wayward students such as Kaiser and me the library was virtually out of bounds. We often played truants from the class. As if that was not enough, we also deliberately avoided going to the library as its dark, damp and cramped interior felt forbidding.



Since we denied ourselves the Arts building campus as focal point of our studies, we had to scout for an alternative centre. We found it in our dormitory the Salimulla Muslim Hall (S.M Hall). "The very nature of the Dhaka University, as it started its historic journey in 1921, made the S.M. Hall more than a premier dormitory of the newly established institute of higher education in the then East Bengal. The recommendations of the Calcutta University Commission for setting up a University in Dhaka outlined a novel design. The proposed Dhaka University, the commission said, would be a residential one devoted mainly to teaching without much of the burden of administrative responsibilities that appeared in a complex form in non-residential educational institutions. The stress given to residential character of the university was based on the hope that this would facilitate the academic and co-curricular activities of the students on account of close and intimate links with the teacher".



Although I was not a resident student of the S.M Hall, much of my time was spent in that specious and majestic environment beautified by grassy lawns and well kept gardens. Long hours of lively chat with friends occurred in the hall and its canteen. In these gatherings, students who were not of the Hall or even of the University participated with enthusiastic regularity. Thus, childhood friend Jahangir Mohammad Jasim, attached to the Fazlul Hoque Hall and Aga Kohinoor Alam and Safayet Jamil attached to the Dhaka Hall were part and parcel of these assemblies.



Among those who came from other institutions were childhood friend Shahed Kamal, friends Komol (Moshrurul Hoque) Siddiqui of Engineering College later Freedom Fighter and Bir Uttam, Aziz Faruque Sarker later executive in international organization, Mahbubur Rahman later a General and Chief of Army Staff and Lawmaker of Bangladesh, Jamilur Reza Choudhury later Professor of Engineering University, Vice-Chancellor of Universities and internationally reputed expert. Then there was Masud Ahmed, student of Dhaka Medical College and poet. As physician he now lives and works in the UK. With these close friends we spent lively hours in the S.M Hall.



The tempo increased greatly before and after the annual elections to the Hall students' Union. Not only the students of the Hall but also those who came to the circle of regulars from other institutions spent long hours in the Hall. Attached students who were involved in active student politics used to spend the nights before the Hall elections in the room of one class friend or the others.



As regards the time before the BA (Hons) and MA final examinations I and a few others like me spent sleepless nights in the Hall for weeks even months. My camp during these times was in the single seated room of classmate Kaiser. During the relevant periods father B M Rahman and mother Rezia Rahman lived in the government quarters in Azimpur with my brothers and sisters. Since our residence was close to the Hall spending time there at any hour was no problem. I fondly remember the times during June to August 1962 and 1963 when as BA (Hons.) or Masters Examinees' we got busy in collective endeavours for preparation for the impending examinations.



During the daylight hours, we met in groups in the Hall lawns or canteen to discuss and analyze subjects of studies. As student of Political Science we tried to study and understand the thoughts and ideas of the masters such as Socrates, Plato, Aristotle, Machiavelli, Hobbes, Locke, Rousseau, John Stewart Mill, and Karl Marks. In these study circles the regular participants were students of Political Science friends Kaiser, Shameemuzzaman, Tufail Sami and Waliuzzaman. Other prominent members were Jahangir Jashim of F. H Hall and Abul Monjoor of Iqbal Hall (now Sergeant Zahurul Hoque Hall). Needless to say these group studies and discussions were accompanied by numerous cups of tea and cigarettes.

Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), and

former technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12, 2019. He contributed his

writeups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times".







The campus, Dhaka University Arts Building, was technically the hub of our studies. It was there that our classes were held. Seminars and sessions of study circles also took place there, but the halls of residence were frequently popular venues. The library was located in the Arts building causing it to become more of a focal point for academic studies. In the cases of some of wayward students such as Kaiser and me the library was virtually out of bounds. We often played truants from the class. As if that was not enough, we also deliberately avoided going to the library as its dark, damp and cramped interior felt forbidding.Since we denied ourselves the Arts building campus as focal point of our studies, we had to scout for an alternative center. We found it in our dormitory the Salimulla Muslim Hall (S.M Hall). "The very nature of the Dhaka University, as it started its historic journey in 1921, made the S.M. Hall more than a premier dormitory of the newly established institute of higher education in the then East Bengal.The recommendations of the Calcutta University Commission for setting up a University in Dhaka outlined a novel design. The proposed Dhaka University, the commission said, would be a residential one devoted mainly to teaching without much of the burden of administrative responsibilities that appeared in a complex form in non-residential educational institutions. The stress given to residential character of the university was based on the hope that this would facilitate the academic and co-curricular activities of the students on account of close and intimate links with the teacher".Although I was not a resident student of the S.M Hall, much of my time was spent in that specious and majestic environment beautified by grassy lawns and well kept gardens. Long hours of lively chat with friends occurred in the hall and its canteen. In these gatherings, students who were not of the Hall or even of the University participated with enthusiastic regularity. Thus, childhood friend Jahangir Mohammad Jasim, attached to the Fazlul Hoque Hall and Aga Kohinoor Alam and Safayet Jamil attached to the Dhaka Hall were part and parcel of these assemblies.Among those who came from other institutions were childhood friend Shahed Kamal, friends Komol (Moshrurul Hoque) Siddiqui of Engineering College later Freedom Fighter and Bir Uttam, Aziz Faruque Sarker later executive in international organization, Mahbubur Rahman later a General and Chief of Army Staff and Lawmaker of Bangladesh, Jamilur Reza Choudhury later Professor of Engineering University, Vice-Chancellor of Universities and internationally reputed expert. Then there was Masud Ahmed, student of Dhaka Medical College and poet. As physician he now lives and works in the UK. With these close friends we spent lively hours in the S.M Hall.The tempo increased greatly before and after the annual elections to the Hall students' Union. Not only the students of the Hall but also those who came to the circle of regulars from other institutions spent long hours in the Hall. Attached students who were involved in active student politics used to spend the nights before the Hall elections in the room of one class friend or the others.The campus, Dhaka University Arts Building, was technically the hub of our studies. It was there that our classes were held. Seminars and sessions of study circles also took place there, but the halls of residence were frequently popular venues. The library was located in the Arts building causing it to become more of a focal point for academic studies. In the cases of some of wayward students such as Kaiser and me the library was virtually out of bounds. We often played truants from the class. As if that was not enough, we also deliberately avoided going to the library as its dark, damp and cramped interior felt forbidding.Since we denied ourselves the Arts building campus as focal point of our studies, we had to scout for an alternative centre. We found it in our dormitory the Salimulla Muslim Hall (S.M Hall). "The very nature of the Dhaka University, as it started its historic journey in 1921, made the S.M. Hall more than a premier dormitory of the newly established institute of higher education in the then East Bengal. The recommendations of the Calcutta University Commission for setting up a University in Dhaka outlined a novel design. The proposed Dhaka University, the commission said, would be a residential one devoted mainly to teaching without much of the burden of administrative responsibilities that appeared in a complex form in non-residential educational institutions. The stress given to residential character of the university was based on the hope that this would facilitate the academic and co-curricular activities of the students on account of close and intimate links with the teacher".Although I was not a resident student of the S.M Hall, much of my time was spent in that specious and majestic environment beautified by grassy lawns and well kept gardens. Long hours of lively chat with friends occurred in the hall and its canteen. In these gatherings, students who were not of the Hall or even of the University participated with enthusiastic regularity. Thus, childhood friend Jahangir Mohammad Jasim, attached to the Fazlul Hoque Hall and Aga Kohinoor Alam and Safayet Jamil attached to the Dhaka Hall were part and parcel of these assemblies.Among those who came from other institutions were childhood friend Shahed Kamal, friends Komol (Moshrurul Hoque) Siddiqui of Engineering College later Freedom Fighter and Bir Uttam, Aziz Faruque Sarker later executive in international organization, Mahbubur Rahman later a General and Chief of Army Staff and Lawmaker of Bangladesh, Jamilur Reza Choudhury later Professor of Engineering University, Vice-Chancellor of Universities and internationally reputed expert. Then there was Masud Ahmed, student of Dhaka Medical College and poet. As physician he now lives and works in the UK. With these close friends we spent lively hours in the S.M Hall.The tempo increased greatly before and after the annual elections to the Hall students' Union. Not only the students of the Hall but also those who came to the circle of regulars from other institutions spent long hours in the Hall. Attached students who were involved in active student politics used to spend the nights before the Hall elections in the room of one class friend or the others.As regards the time before the BA (Hons) and MA final examinations I and a few others like me spent sleepless nights in the Hall for weeks even months. My camp during these times was in the single seated room of classmate Kaiser. During the relevant periods father B M Rahman and mother Rezia Rahman lived in the government quarters in Azimpur with my brothers and sisters. Since our residence was close to the Hall spending time there at any hour was no problem. I fondly remember the times during June to August 1962 and 1963 when as BA (Hons.) or Masters Examinees' we got busy in collective endeavours for preparation for the impending examinations.During the daylight hours, we met in groups in the Hall lawns or canteen to discuss and analyze subjects of studies. As student of Political Science we tried to study and understand the thoughts and ideas of the masters such as Socrates, Plato, Aristotle, Machiavelli, Hobbes, Locke, Rousseau, John Stewart Mill, and Karl Marks. In these study circles the regular participants were students of Political Science friends Kaiser, Shameemuzzaman, Tufail Sami and Waliuzzaman. Other prominent members were Jahangir Jashim of F. H Hall and Abul Monjoor of Iqbal Hall (now Sergeant Zahurul Hoque Hall). Needless to say these group studies and discussions were accompanied by numerous cups of tea and cigarettes.Dr Mizanur Rahman Shelley, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research (CDRB), andformer technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh, died on August 12, 2019. He contributed hiswriteups to the Daily Observer which are being published regularly as "The Symphony of Our Times".