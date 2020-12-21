

Public private partnership to boost up seed industry



There is a challenge to maintain quality of seeds. However, the government can 'not control the whole seed sector with quality seeds. Present agricultural policy has encouraged private companies to invest in this sector. In the seed sector, supply of quality rice seed is only about 40% of demand. Again, out of total supply of quality rice seed- BADC supply most of quantity, while share of private traders and NGOs is only 16 percent.



Along with BADC, many private companies and NGOs have strong marketing networks of seeds and other inputs. Public research organizations have a collection of germplasm, trained human resources and effective linkages with international organizations. Private organizations have strong marketing network, better products, and as well dedicated personnel for serving the farmers. However, Public-private partnerships (PPPs) could be applied with the vision of government for sharing innovation and producing quality seeds.



Identification of appropriate private companies and creating a mutual understanding between two parties by written agreements should be performed. Mutual benefits could be achieved by developing trust through open dialogues, commitment for quality maintenance, sharing responsibility and innovation. Public-private-partnerships are contractual arrangements between public organizations and private sector investors for joint, symbiotic and collaborative provision and financing of public projects.



Neither public not the private sector can ensure development in seed sector. Public-private partnerships (PPPs) could build up capacity to expend seed sector. In Netherlands, PPP in seed sector has been implemented successful for good collaboration between government bodies and private sectors. In global seed market- seed sales of Netherlands multi-national seed companies is top most. PPPs could be established by formal written agreements with mutual sharing of responsibilities and risks.



A partnership refers to a strategic relationship between two or more parties based on trust, equality, mutual understanding, sharing information and emphasizing joint goals and mutual benefits. Public-private-partnerships can be used as a tool to achieve management reform. A mutual collaboration called PPPs between public bodies and private companies is needed for capacity building in technologies and quality maintenance of products.



A "mutual partnership" could be developed between two parties in breeding research to seed production and quality maintenance of products. Funds of government and donors could promote basic research and innovation. Partnership agreements will reduce research cost of companies through sharing innovation and knowledge. A fruitful partnership concept among public (BRRI) public (BADC) private companies might generate innovation and boost up seed business in Bangladesh.



Ministry of Agriculture could make a well-organized network for large-scale seed production of all crops, which includes quality assurance, infrastructure and manpower development. All the advancements in seed sector would be achieved based on research based knowledge, innovation and technologies. For maintaining flow of quality seeds and seed export- capacity building in technologies, large investment, leadership and public-private partnerships, as well encouragement of talented officers/researchers is important.



With privatization policy of government, contribution of private seed sector in development of seed industry is encouraging. Now, apart from BADC, more than 100 firms, including some non-governmental organizations sale seeds, mainly hybrids of rice, maize, vegetables and spice, through registered seed dealers. Large seed companies are aware of using quality seeds. Processing of seeds in auto seed-processing unit of BADC and companies is an effective way of making quality seeds.



Under PPPs concept, quality control of seeds is needed from seed treatment to marketing, as seed borne inoculums may introduce diseases. PPPs concept has to be implemented without any bureaucracy for good collaboration among ministry, BRRI, BARI, BINA, BJRI, SCA, BADC, NGOs and private companies. Through PPPs concept, government could create a business friendly environment for public and private organizations; however mainly private companies will boost up quality seed availability at farmers level.



Quality seeds could be made available through promoting activities from seeding to harvesting under supervision of quality control officers. According to International Seed Testing Association (ISTA) standard- disease and weed free good crops must be established in field under proper management. Selection of field that is free from soil diseases is important for quality seed production. Drying of seeds at proper moisture level is required for maintaining desired seed quality and germination.





ISO 9001:2008 enables continuous improvement of an organization's quality management systems (QMS). Improving organization's quality management systems can positively boost profitability. Demonstrating real commitment to better product (seed purity, proper seed germination%) and service can transform corporate culture. A quality manual is prepared to give insight into QMS. ISO 9001 - requires knowledge in quality records, inspection, training and audits. Two types of auditing are required: auditing by third-party and audits by internal staff.



A number of seed companies are active in Bangladesh from breeding research to seed trade. The seed companies have emphasized for producing rice, wheat, maize, vegetable, oil-seed and pulse seeds. A business friendly environment could be maintained by the government in this sector; than large companies will boost up the seed industry. If government declares a seed production and processing zone, the seed companies will take the advantages of seed business.



The government could create new business entrepreneurs in seed sector. The new entrepreneurs and present seed companies will identify emerging global seed market. With superior leadership, a company could achieve customer's satisfaction and could achieve continual growth in seed export. Export oriented seed industry is a potential sector for joint-venture investments. The production cost of seeds will be lower in our country. Thus, companies will be benefited.



In Bangladesh seed sector is also increasing. The government could maintain a control over seed companies through seed law and acts. For a greater success- a strategic plan with mission, policy and activity need to be settled. Capacity building in technologies, investment for quality maintenance and leadership could develop a seed industry. Under PPPs concept, activities of the government, public and private organizations will meet the challenge for achieving the target of quality seed availability.

The writer is a Chief Scientific Officer, Bangladesh Rice Research Institute



